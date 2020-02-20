Romney’s a patriot
Thank you, Mitt Romney, for having the courage of your convictions to put country and the Constitution ahead of party.
Your vote, contrary to those of your fellow Republican senators, speaks volumes to those of us who see history being made and your act of selflessness making a difference in the months ahead.
You knew that you and your fellow patriots would be vilified and that your families would be targets for years to come because of your actions. But as a man of God, you followed your heart and faith, rather than the party line.
As a Democrat and first-time contributor to the Lewiston Tribune, I applaud you for your sense of duty, despite the consequences that you knew would follow.
Thank you for speaking truth to power. I am proud to consider you a true patriot.
Carole Sharpe
Clarkston
Trump gets revenge
President Donald Trump just proved to the world again what a vindictive petty little man he is.
His firing of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will go down as being one of the most shameful things done in the history of our country. Vindman is an American hero for his service to our country. He earned a Purple Heart medal when he was wounded in Iraq in 2004. And what did Vindman do to lose his job? He testified the truth before Congress about Trump’s phone call with the newly elected president of Ukraine. He did it because he is an honorable man who believes that truth matters in the U.S.
Our petty little president has never done an honorable thing in his whole life. He probably can’t even spell honor or knows what it means. Remember, he conveniently had bone spurs so he wouldn’t have to serve in the military during the Vietnam War. The bone spurs miraculously went away as soon as the Vietnam War was over.
Vindman’s brother, Lt. Col. and JAG officer Yevgeny Vindman, also lost his White House job. I guess the reasoning behind that was because he was related to his brother.
Trump also fired Ambassador Gordon Sondland who only got the job because he donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund. He bought and paid for his job.
Sondland also testified the truth about the quid pro quo Ukraine deal.
Trump doesn’t like the truth.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston