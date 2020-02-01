Enough
Bob Blakey your “novel concept” of the urban renewal agency stealing the taxpayers’ tax money to help pay for the New Nez Perce County Courthouse or other city projects is wrong.
This is why Nez Perce County sued the Lewiston URA and received a settlement because you and the URA board broke the Idaho law by taking more property tax than allowed.
Now you are trying to do the same tax theft again with your novel concept.
The URA board needs to close the area when the bond is paid off and adhere to the 2015 URA lawsuit settlement with Nez Perce County.
Changes in the URA rules are needed. The main change that needs to be addressed first is: All members of URA board be elected by the citizens with the addition of the appointments of one county commissioner and one city councilor.
This is just a starting point for changes.
The property taxpayers statewide have had enough with the wasted tax dollars spent on most projects that benefit private landowners and private contractor projects as well as mismanaged city projects.
Wayne Wood
Lewiston
Opportunity lost
With sadness and frustration, I read of the closure of Lewis-Clark State College’s Institute of Intensive English. Having worked at LCSC in the international program office for more than 20 years, I know the value that it has brought to our campus and community.
The article addresses the fact that as enrollment numbers decline, the program can no longer sustain itself financially. How many other departments on campus have the responsibility to recruit, provide instruction and administer a program that pays for itself with no appropriated money from the state?
Since its beginnings more than 40 years ago, the IIE has historically been a feeder program for international students seeking degrees. These self-paying international students have brought income to the college and the community. As IIE enrollment numbers decline, so will the international college student numbers. It seems unwise to close a program that costs $100,000 a year, since only five international students paying out-of-state tuition for just one year will cover these costs.
Closing this program is not simply an opportunity lost for international students, but ... for all LCSC students, who will have fewer ... opportunities to develop skills and insights necessary to be ... global citizens. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will lose hundreds of thousands of dollars international students (and their families and friends who visit) bring each year in the form of tuition, food and lodging, transportation and other miscellaneous expenses.
We will all lose the unique cultural values and relationships we have been privileged to share.
Kathleen Grussing
Juliaetta
Built on sand
The partisan Democrat leaders’ foundation for impeachment was built on sand. The Democrat managers presented speculation and partial testimony as evidence during more than 23 hours of repetitious blather.
On Jan. 25, the White House counsel presented actual laws for process and addressed the Democrats’ misleading rhetoric with facts, documents and testimony that were withheld by the Democrat managers.
In less than two hours, the wave of truth washed away the false accusations and exposed the illegal tactics of the Democrat leadership for its coup against the office of the president of the United States.
Then I listened to PBS’s contradictory delivery of fake news with comments from Democratic leftists and Republicans in name only (RINO)s.
Now, as they were taught by their apostle, Saul Alinsky, “ Deny, deny, deny.”
The parting video showed the Democrat managers leaving the chamber with a heavy-duty cart full of blatherers’ paperwork.
Camille Hattrup
Troy