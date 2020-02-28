Withholding care
Do I understand this correctly? Idaho law allows parents to withhold medical care from their children when due to the parents’ religious beliefs?
Are these the same legislators, most of whom preach the horror of abortion? I guess if I start my own religion and it required a human sacrifice every now and then, would that be legal?
I could just tell authorities that the kid was sick anyway.
Ron Hall
Moscow
Words to live by
This is a quote from O.A. Battista: “One of the surest marks of good character is a man’s ability to accept personal criticism without malice to the one who gives it.”
I think everyone should think about this in the year ahead of us.
Carol Johnson
Lewiston