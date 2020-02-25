Learned it from Pelosi
On Feb. 15, I was driving up 21st Street when I spotted a pro-President Donald Trump rally taking place in the parking lot near Wendy’s.
What really caught my eye was a group of approximately eight to 10 young women, maybe in their late teens or early 20s, holding up a very large sign that read “F*** Trump.”
Naturally I was disturbed by this. I couldn’t help myself. I pulled into the parking lot, parked my vehicle and walked to the corner where these young women were displaying their sign.
I shook my finger at them and told them they should be ashamed of themselves for this display of public vulgarity. I told them there were young children driving by in cars who could see the sign. I also told them that it was disrespectful to the community, the office of the president — regardless who that is — and to this country.
If this is the future of the liberal party, I feel sad for it.
If this is the future of the young people growing up today, then their parents have failed miserably.
I’m all for differences of opinion. I respect the right of each individual to express himself.
But to do so in such a vulgar, public display is just plain wrong. Once again, they should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.
But then, what can you expect when they learn from watching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi throw her little fit and tear up Trump’s State of the Union address.
Curt Hibbard
Clarkston
Failure looks like this
As the government agencies roll out their draft environmental impact statement for the operation of the Columbia River System, the public will be inundated by endless charts and graphs from many experts proving that their recommendation is best for us and the fish.
All this information will be more understandable if we go back to the basics.
The many hatcheries were built because there are not enough wild fish.
Millions of dollars are spent each year by Idaho, Washington, Oregon, the power companies, the tribes and the feds on hatcheries.
The central purpose of hatchery production is to provide fish for sportsmen and tribal members to catch.
Runs of spring chinook salmon were dismal in 2019 and are predicted to be so again in 2020.
This past fall, there were not enough steelhead in the Clearwater River to provide fishing for either sportsmen or Nez Perce tribal members.
In simple terms, this is what is known as complete failure.
All the time and billions of dollars spent over the last many years failed us.
Tell the government to have an EIS that fixes this.
Keith E. Carlson
Lewiston