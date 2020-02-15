No to mitigation
All of this concern about mitigation if we bypass the dams — must we commit to compensating businesses for a mistake made some 60 years ago regarding the “benefits vs. negative consequences” of the damming of our rivers?
This seems to be ignoring the most basic of American economic ventures. That is, if the economics of a business do not support it and it fails, the investor loses something.
We invested in five dams, including Dworshak, and multiple hatcheries. And the local businesses, via the federal subsidy largesse, reaped benefits for a half century.
We finally get around to assessing whether or not that huge expenditure and environmental trauma is worth sustaining, and the facts speak for themselves.
But lo and behold, we are seriously considering compensation (mitigation) to those who profited from this fiasco and now must face economic and environmental reality.
To be responsible for correcting the environmental damage, that’s OK. We made a huge mistake and should and can pay for that.
However, to get personal compensation because that business cannot continue without eating at the federal trough? No.
Ask your neighbor about that scenario and see how far it flies.
We made a bad decision and 60-plus years of subsidies compounded that error.
Let’s “suck it up” and pay our dues so that 60 years from now, our grandchildren will have something left besides pilings, ponds and carp.
Bill Chetwood
Lewiston
President, not king
The U.S. Senate’s not guilty verdict for President Donald Trump’s impeachment makes me worry for the future of our democracy. If this president is not guilty of this accused abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — squeezing Ukraine to announce an investigation into a political rival and stonewalling the evidence when he got caught — then, perhaps, no president, Republican or Democrat, can be held accountable in the future. Our Declaration of Independence contains a long list of the abuses of power by King George III. If the president is above the law, then the office of president becomes that of a king. Will the American Revolution be for not?
If so, for Trump’s footnote in American history books, I suggest the following words from Sir Walter Scott’s “Breathes There a Man”:
“... High though his titles, proud his name,
Boundless his wealth as wish can claim;
Despite those title, power and pelf,
The wretch, concentrated all in self,
Living, shall forfeit fair renown,
And, doubly dying, shall go down
To the vile dust, from whence he sprung,
Unwept, unhonored, and unsung.”
Sadly, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are complicit in this assault on our democracy. They have poorly represented the good citizens from the proud state of Idaho.
Thank God for the moral courage of Utah’s Sen. Mitt Romney.
Stephen C. Cooke
Moscow
Wasting more money
I see the city of Lewiston is at it again.
Back in the late 1990s, the city implemented large water rate increases to put money aside for the day when the water treatment plant would need to be upgraded.
Twenty years later, there is no money. It’s all been spent on nefarious projects.
Not only that, but lawns and trees all over downtown have been left to die. Now they want to try it all over again.
We just signed on to $80 million in debt for the sewer and the water plants that hadn’t been upgraded in years. All of this is on top of a new high school, the cost of which never seems to end.
Also, City Manager Alan Nygaard wants to change the code that prohibits money from being moved from one fund to the other. People were outraged when the city took $1.2 million for the golf course and $800,000 for the library out of the sanitation fund.
This city wastes so much money chasing grants because it thinks it’s free money. The problem is we have to match that money and most of the projects are not that necessary.
Maybe if we did not pay Nygaard more than $150,000 and other department heads between $150,000 and $180,000 in salaries, we would have more money for needed projects.
By the way, we pay Nygaard more than the mayors of Spokane, Boise and Salt Lake City.
I wonder how much we paid the consultant.
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston