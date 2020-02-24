Joy amid sorrow
Our family was devastated by the loss of our beloved husband and father, Ken Cash, only days before Christmas. Nevertheless, we were heartened by the outpouring of love from family, friends and neighbors.
The people at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston were generous in every way. You will not find a more compassionate, patient and proficient group of nurses. The aides actually provided aid and the physical therapy department was outstanding. The rest of the staff were generous with their time and understanding.
The people at Prestige became extended family, caring and knowing that a smile can go a long way toward making things better.
We must not forget the proficient people at both Tri-State Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for providing proper and timely care. And, of course, the Episcopal Church of the Nativity was always there for our family. If I have forgotten anyone, please forgive me. Great sorrow infused with joyous memories make a strange mix. We are forever grateful to all of you.
Sandra Schmidt-Cash
Clarkston
Trump is no Clinton
As I woke up on Feb. 7, I just knew what the liberal view would be when it came to comparing Bill Clinton’s impeachment with Donald Trump’s.
It turns out I was right.
They think he ought to apologize for his impeachment as Clinton did. This was under the headline “Trump: ‘It was corrupt’ ” on Page 1 by Associated Press.
The article said: “He conceded nothing in regard to charges. ... ” and “His comments were a clear sign that, post-impeachment, Trump is emboldened” and “his remarks stood in stark contrast to the apology offered by President Bill Clinton.” They said all this without informing the reader of huge differences in the situations.
Clinton was impeached in 1998. One charge against Clinton was lying under oath. Another was for obstruction of justice. He lied under oath, denying that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. ...
Even though Clinton was “acquitted” by the Senate, his guilt ... caused him to lose his law license.
Trump was impeached for “obstructing Congress” and “abusing his power.” Neither of those charges are of legal consequence. ...
No crime was involved. Just three members (or more) of the House began looking for ways to impeach him from the moment he took office. ...
What should he apologize for except to satisfy the hate-mongers?
To the three AP writers of the referenced article, wouldn’t your article have been more meaningful if you wrote it comparing apples to apples?
Bruce Barnett
Lewiston
Can’t recognize today’s GOP
I am in my late 70s now and I’m not happy. It’s really not fair for an institution you’ve known all your life to become something you don’t even recognize. It’s hard on us older folks.
Take the Republican Party, for example.
I could swear that for years and years, it stood for less spending, balancing the budget and reducing the deficit. Not anymore. In three years, the Trump administration has increased the national deficit by a whopping 68 percent to nearly $1 trillion.
Furthermore, 52 of the 53 Republicans in the U.S. Senate seem to love President Donald Trump no matter what. Idaho’s own Sen. James Risch is especially ardent.
Are they bothered by the enormous deficit increase? Apparently not.
Apparently they expect us to go along for the ride. Will we?
Dody Dozier
Moscow
Getting squeezed
Why are the residents of Lewiston in such a state of denial. Lewistonians have one of the worst hourly wages in the country, yet we continue to raise water, sewer, garbage and other monthly fees.
Heck, even the Lewiston Tribune has recently bumped its monthly rate.
I make twice Idaho minimum after a decade with my employer. But I still can’t afford the increases you continually heap on us. Not everyone is well off financially.
Remember the little guy has a vote that counts, just like yours.
Catherine Yeats
Lewiston