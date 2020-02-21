Fake news
Well President Donald Trump is at it again. The January attack on our soldiers showed “no serious injuries, no lost arms, legs ... JUST concussions, and it wasn’t very serious.”
He stated that “traumatic brain injuries are less severe than, say, missing limbs.” Some of the worst injuries can’t be seen. I guess all the information out now on brain injuries/concussions is all fake news.
Marsha Burns
Clarkston
Pelosi’s behavior immature
When I was in grade school, the teacher gave us a test. After she graded it and handed it back to me, I was not happy with the grade she gave me.
Being immature at the time, I ripped up the test and threw it on the floor.
The teacher made me stand in the corner for the rest of the day. Who is going to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the corner?
Tom Anderson
Lewiston