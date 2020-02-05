Idaho’s dry season
Thank you for the weekly columns of Marc C. Johnson.
Although I have lived in Idaho for four decades, I have often been preoccupied with matters other than history and politics. Johnson’s columns are reacquainting me with much of the history of those years and before, especially as it relates to Idaho.
His reviews are lessons. His perspectives make me just a little more relieved that my take on things is shared. The Jan. 24 column, for instance, helped me feel less ridiculous calling the offices of senators from other states rather than my own.
One of my friends was cut off twice attempting to contact one of our senators.
Idaho is capable of great intelligence and contributions to our democracy at both the state and national levels. It seems we are currently experiencing a dry spell.
Louise M. Davison
Moscow
Forgive this old mistake
Perhaps Marty Trillhaase has told his version of 2006’s change in school funding so many times he’s lost all memory of what really happened.
“In a one-day special legislative session held in the middle of the 2006 summer while most Idahoans were preoccupied, (Gov. Jim) Risch rammed through a plan. ...” Trillhaase wrote.
The session was on Aug. 25, 2006, (idahoednews.org) — who in Idaho isn’t focused on education just as school is starting?
The legislation had been debated by Idaho’s gubernatorial candidates, as duly noted at the time by the Tribune.
An ex post facto November advisory vote on the matter was approved by nearly three out of four Idaho voters.
A recession no one anticipated exposed the weakness of swapping school funding from property taxes to sales taxes.
Trillhaase has a point: Idaho should learn from that weakness as a similar swap is being considered today.
He cheapens that point by using a mistake made by many to paint now incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Risch as a mustache-twirling enemy of school children.
Misrepresenting events and the actions of a GOP leader won’t inspire the current GOP to take Trillhaase’s caution on taxes to heart.
If Trillhaase forgave a mistake after 14 years —14 years, Marty — and focused on the issue instead of ad hominem attacks, maybe today’s GOP would listen.
Maybe not. But —to borrow a phrase from a later Trillhaase attack on Risch — then Marty would look good and they wouldn’t.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin