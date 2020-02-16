No shiver this time
Looking back remembering that parade of sanctimonious, ludicrous buffoons so reverentially marching down the halls to (finally) hand over their articles of impeachment, it moved Chris Matthews to opine: “It is almost sacramental.”
I think after the acquittal, he probably had urine running down his leg, and not a shiver.
Larry Sullivan
Clarkston
Enough
Washington voters must oppose any centralized state-run system for firearm background checks. We already have the FBI system and it works fine. Initiative 1639 was enough.
If we are to have a state system put in place, there is only one reason — so that the politicians in Washington state can raid the surplus it will generate, like the criminals in office do in California.
I say, no thanks. You can’t be trusted with that. See how it worked out in California via a video on YouTube called “California has Increased Fees on Firearms for 2020.”
Washington’s gun control push is as much a tax grab as the rest of the bills that are being pushed.
Wake up. They are ruining the state right now. Thousands will want to flee when they are done.
Politicians might think that the immigrants who have become citizens and who will become citizens will keep them in office. But that is true only until they are a larger majority. Then they will vote to replace them with people of their own ethnic origin.
So no matter what, they will be out of a job and we will be out of our rights. Good luck with that.
While we are here, some politician should put up a bill to require all politicians to take and pass a constitutional rights class, along with yearly mental evaluations. Renew it every five years.
I’m looking for anything to disqualify them from holding a position of power.
Mike Dietz
Clarkston
Don’t delay
Get your Star Card, which is a star on your state ID or driver’s license. Usually it takes two trips to the Division of Motor Vehicles.
You must have this card by Oct. 1 to enter a federal facility or board any commercial flight. So it seems it is totally optional. Each state has this Star option or Real ID.
In all the public announcements, there is no mention that you need this card to register to vote. You do.
If you delay getting your Star Card until October, you will not have it by Election Day and will not be allowed to vote.
It’s kind of a tricky deal. Before Oct. 1, you can register to vote without the Star Card. But does it make sense that you can vote after Oct. 1 without it?
No doubt it was just an administrative error to omit this fact. Any other interpretation could be perceived as voter suppression.
Now who would do that?
Just spit-balling, but what if you needed this card to buy guns?
It’s pure speculation here, but in 2021 the Star Card will be mandatory and it will be a 1984.01 version
Rich Strongoni
Moscow
Step up your game
I agree with Wayne Vantrease’s Feb. 8 letter to the editor.
If the Lewiston Tribune wishes to truly improve its readership and “strive to be worthy of our trust,” focus on an unbiased and fair political system.
Remember the names of the newspapers are the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Between the many surrounding communities, the newspaper could find local items of interest or news to print from our communities other than articles from Montana, Oregon, Boise, etc.
I feel there is a population base to support local articles from local communities. Step up your game and I feel your readership will increase.
Just saying.
Muriel Uhlenkott
Clarkston