Just add some lights
First, congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs team and coaches for providing an exciting Super Bowl. ...
So the city of Clarkston must be privy to some fantastic news of unprecedented growth coming to the valley and a groundswell of newcomers with multiple vehicles traversing our intersections. There is so much growth that it warrants — wait for it — another roundabout.
This is not your typical one. This is a super-sized one that blocks off a street access and takes property away from businesses in the corridor.
Is it to compete with Lewiston? Or maybe they have a new revenue stream in mind.
Some funding comes from the federal government, but enough to cover all the required costs of the project. Will the cash flow from traveling tourists, maybe?
Seriously, have they never heard of “if it’s not broken, why fix it?”
I’ve lived here a lot of years and, to my knowledge, there are no traffic jams 24/7. Maybe they occur between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., my normal sleeping hours.
There’s the occasional fender bender, but traffic seems to move around it slowly. This especially includes the gawkers, some of whom are just trying to get a decent cellphone video to share with friends.
In 1967, I was in a small accident while waiting for the traffic signal. It pretty much pushed my wimpy Mustang bumper next to the rear window. If Clarkston wants to fix the problem, upgrade with an efficient light system.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Violating sovereignty
When is a Nez Perce not a Nez Perce?
I’m writing due to matters in the 2nd District Court of Nez Perce County. When my forefathers and the forefathers of the United States agreed to friendship and peace in 1855, they signed a treaty at Walla Walla on June 11, 1855.
In the treaty, I believe it secured and protected the rights of the Nez Perce Indians, which the government recognized are not subject to the laws of the state where they are situated. They are under control and protection of the United States.
Even more important, there is nothing to justify an alternative to the conclusion that the tribes retain sovereignty. The state can’t remove any legal impediment to assumption by state civil or criminal jurisdiction over Indian country or to amend their constitution to make an effective acceptance of jurisdiction.
The government has never presumed to legislate (U.S. Code Title 25 Section 229,218) otherwise. The state is in violation of the U.S. constitutional Treaty of 1855, which is the supreme law of the land.
What is the word if they do violate the Constitution? And that’s when a Nez Perce can’t be a Nez Perce in his own country. Second District Court, Nez Perce County, state of Idaho, it’s sovereign immunity. Yeah right, Honorable Jeff Brudie.
Sam Pablo IV
Lewiston
Didn’t plan to write, but
I already wrote a letter about the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association meeting that was addressed by Gov. Brad Little and I don’t want to write another. But, I have to. A letter by Marvin Entel forced me.
His letter supported Little’s stand to not allow discussion of removing the lower Snake River dams by his own special fish committee. The headline read “Agrees with Little,” and I know Entel did not write the headline. But the Tribune’s headline accurately describes the contents of Entel’s letter.
I was in the front row of the meeting when the governor admitted he stood behind his decision to not allow his committee the freedom to even discuss dam removal. He defended his position in the sweetest tones, but under the sweet tones was the not-too-subtle message right in the association’s face that shipping was more important than salmon/steelhead or fishing guides.
I don’t think I was the only one stunned and speechless. I live in Idaho, Marvin, and you live in Washington. I am one of many voters who support our Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association and I disagree with my Idaho governor’s position on the dams.
Steven R. Evans
Lapwai