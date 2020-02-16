More hot dogs than buns
The recent article regarding the shortage of public defenders published on Jan. 17 depicts the great knowledge of the Asotin County prosecutor’s office.
Ben Nichols and the prosecutor’s office seem to have a conundrum. Why does the prosecutor’s office need more prosecuting attorneys when there’s a shortage of public defenders? Reminds me of the line from the movie “Bulletproof Monk”: Why are there more hot dogs in a package than there are hot dog buns in a package?”
Maybe the Asotin County prosecutor’s office needs more weiners than buns.
Then again, maybe they’re just full of bologna.
Tiff Long
Lewiston
That’s not civility
I was encouraged reading your piece regarding civility and making your commitment to such. This is a great objective and something we should be in full agreement with to make your paper a better community asset.
Good words from you. However, your commitment did not last even a full week.
Recently, I opened the Opinion section to find that you again published an obnoxious piece from the language-challenged Marco “the mouth” Munez.
How dare you speak from both sides of your mouth about civil discourse? It is clear that language arts have escaped this person and you so often print his garbage it is disgusting.
Try to be a better judge of things worthwhile to print in your stated support of civility. Attempt to be true to your words and eliminate future submissions of the Munez blabber mouth tripe.
Al Bolden
White Bird
Who pays?
I think it’s a wonderful idea to hire another prosecuting attorney in Asotin County. How else are we going to keep the streets safe from non-violent drug addicts and young adults who commit misdemeanor offenses but are overcharged and prosecuted with felonies?
Asotin County doesn’t need to be concerned about public defenders for these hardened criminals — even if both our state and federal constitutions mandate meaningful representation of all defendants.
The type of logic is exactly what costs the Asotin County thousands in taxpayer dollars. See lawsuit Garrison v. Asotin concerning illegal county booking fees.
Do you think the dollars come out of Prosecutor Ben Nichols’ or the county commissioners’ pockets?
Who do you think will pay for all the future lawsuits and appeals over not providing Asotin County defendants with meaningful representation?
Everyone who’s charged with a criminal felony offense in Asotin County is surely guilty, so what difference does it make? Is that the logic?
It sure doesn’t make a bit of sense to me.
Angelica Messenger
Lewiston