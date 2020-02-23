Skeptical about levy
... Relative to the March 10 Kamiah school levy election, some information ... got my attention in particular: ... some $700,000 had been held in (reserve?) accounts at Kamiah School District 304 in 2019.
Perhaps Superintendent Steve Higgins would ... verify and explain these (generally unknown) funds and their intended use.
Which reminds me to suggest readers look up the following and prepare to be blown away: Beginning in 1989, a chance discovery by New Jersey businessman Walter Burien revealed a system of financial record-keeping required at every level of public office throughout the land. It is called the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report or CAFRs. ...
The story of Burien’s discovery grew long and intense, with his finding that what was true in New Jersey existed everywhere else throughout the country.
At the basis of his discovery was what he termed “a second (secret) set of financial books.” Throughout the 1990s, Burien became known as “CAFR1,” as his VHS-published report, dubbed “The Biggest Secret,” circulated widely.
(Search even now and find it at cafr1.com.)
Subsequently, Clint Richardson, a protege of Burien, picked up the challenge and greatly broadened exposure, publishing under titles like thecorporationnation.com. ...
Since we private property owners are always the ones paying the bills, wouldn’t it be good to check and see what’s already in the official coffers before digging deep to sacrifice yet more every year?
Could be that, all things considered, Kamiah School District doesn’t exactly need another $647,000 from us this next year.
Carol Asher
Kamiah
Danger ahead
In a 2018 article in The Atlantic, David Frum wrote, “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.”
The 2020 election is not about Republicans vs. Democrats, the economy or which group is feeling “slighted” by the final choice of a candidate. It is about whether we continue as a functioning democracy or not. Period.
Steps to fascism in the USA:
l Pander to religious beliefs — today’s evangelicals and zionists (“I’ll vote for him no matter what because ... ”)
l Identify and vilify an enemy — immigrants, low-priced imports, pro-choice, LGBTQ.
l Control the courts — Attorney General William Barr, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Supreme Court and gerrymandering.
l Wait for, or fabricate, a situation in which the opposition threatens violence — then the Trump propaganda machine will call on God-fearing good people to rise up and obey his command.
l Declare a state of emergency, suspend rights and there you have it
Apparently there is no test of moral courage the Republicans cannot fail, so vote blue to save your country.
John Fellman
Moscow
No place is immune
Most of us are aware that rising sea levels due to climate change are threatening coastal cities in the United States, dramatically exemplified by Miami.
Although I am aware that climate change is a grave threat and seems to be accelerating all the time, I must admit to a tiny bit of smugness at living on the Palouse, at our seemingly unencroached upon elevation of circa 2,500 feet above sea level.
However, my sense of security was shaken recently by the piece “Paradise Creek flirts with flood stage in Moscow” (Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Feb. 8). It reported that Paradise Creek exceeded flood levels early that day. That, and the local flash floods of April 9-10, 2019, are still in my memory.
It turns out that precipitation rather than sea levels threatens us on the Palouse: warmer temperatures on the Palouse will cause more rain rather than snow, more melt of the snow that does fall and heavy rainfall will become more severe. That means more floods, which are traumatic and costly for families, landowners and the cities.
One ray of hope is a promising piece of legislation, now in the U.S. House — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA). The policy is predicted to reduce emissions by at least 90 percent by 2050 (based on 2016 levels). Check it out at citizensclimatelobby.org/energy-innovation-and-carbon-dividend-act.
Margaret A. Davis
Moscow