Who’s not civil?
As a follow-up to the Lewiston Tribune’s civility discussions tour, I should say there are several levels of tolerance, action and response toward the current politics.
For a starter, conservatives were patient and civil under eight years of President Barack Obama. But when Hillary Clinton lost, all hell broke loose. And it still continues.
Wear a red MAGA hat and you will see uncivil humanity on full display. Centerline Democrats are good people and you can still talk to them and we both listen in conversation. But avowed, wacked-out, hard-left liberals have given a new meaning to hate and anger issues They like to spit, scream, swear, flip you off, try to take your hat, key your vehicle and, in very rare cases, even threaten you over the phone.
And what really spins them into insanity is when you smile at them and wish them a fantastic great day.
Even the lefty letter writers on this page, for example Paul Oman, Brian Rhoades, Danny Radakovich and the “dictionary man,” Marco Munez appear to be very, very upset and terribly angry. The visuals of four angry guys jumping up and down, screaming and hollering toward anyone who might in the least bit care is a bit bewildering.
But they can now feel the Bern. And then this fall, they can really feel the burn, brought to you by the Trumpster and those who support him.
John Webb
Reubens
File a complaint
Concerning Nick Roy’s Jan. 30 letter: I applaud you, sir, and I agree 100 percent.
The people of Asotin County and surrounding areas need to get a copy of the Washington Rules of Professional Conduct to browse through. I recommend the preamble, Rule 1.1-1.4, 3.8, and 8.4. Then I recommend Superior Court Rule 4.7, 3.203.5, and 8.3.
Last, look up RCW 9A.04.100 and 9A.08.010.
These are all fairly easy to read and understand. After reading these rules and RCWs that the lawyer is expected and should know and follow, I want you to think about any dealings you’ve had with the Asotin County Prosecutor’s Office.
(If you can’t remember, you can go to the Asotin County Courthouse and get a video copy. It does cost money to get.)
If any of these rules or RCWs were, in your opinion, not adhered to then, write it down in your own words.
Next, either go online or have someone find it for you and fill out a Washington State Bar Association complaint. This is the proper way to complain about any lawyer.
When the bar has all of the complaints on a specific lawyer, they will have no choice but to act.
The county commissioners are good but are limited on what they can do to a lawyer. Perhaps then, the people of little Asotin “Hazard” County will finally be heard.
“The pen is mightier than the sword” only if you pick it up.
Jason Waits
Clarkston
Dismissing Hamilton
To stay on point and in the interest of brevity, Alexander Hamilton’s contemplation of centralized government has been put aside.
By law, the State of the Union must be delivered to the people’s House of Representatives. It wasn’t until our 28th president, Woodrow Wilson, that the address was orated by the president on the floor of the House.
Since Wilson was the first “progressive left” president, Wilson needed the pomp and circumstance. And except for circumstances, the term “progressive right” could have been more prevalent in our vernacular because the evil idea of centralized federal rule had its beginnings with Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s act of tearing up the State of the Union address exemplifies her narcissism and a love of federal ruling power. William Hazlitt once wrote: “The love of liberty is the love of others, the love of power is the love of ourselves.”
Frances Bacon also summed up Mitt Romney when he wrote: “An ill man is always ill, but he is worst of all when he pretends to be a saint.” Big liberty and big government will never coexist.
Kevin O. Thomason
Craigmont
Stands by Goetz
Regarding the ongoing letters about Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz and the search and rescue organization:
First of all, the sheriff I know is an honorable, honest, humble, caring and effective public servant. We are lucky to have him.
Second of all, I have never heard of any individual being fired, 86ed, banished, banned, shunned or whatever it’s called from a volunteer organization. So whatever this individual must have done to initiate that kind of response must have really been over the top. Further, I haven’t seen any other letter supporting his observations and opinions.
Third of all, my gramps told me a long time ago to be careful with your words because once they are said, they can be forgiven but never forgotten.
Fourth of all, the most obvious option for this person would be to throw his hat into the next election and run for the office of sheriff. I suspect the results of that election would be something like 5,000 to 1.
Fifth of all, an American alligator grows between 11 and 15 feet and weighs close to 800 pounds. Just saying.
Tommy Thompson
Grangemont