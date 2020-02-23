Rogers promotes terrorism
I applaud the Lewiston Tribune for promoting the civility project. However, this effort is sure to fail, and here is why.
First, the Lewiston Tribune has paid Rick Rogers to write a column supporting domestic terrorism. The Tribune published it.
Rep. Matt Shae, R-Spokane Valley, is a documented domestic terrorist. Anyone supporting him is supporting domestic terrorism.
Shae, the Bundys and those who support them promote the occupation, destruction and theft of public property in the furtherance of political objectives. That is domestic terrorism and the promotion of it.
Second, members of Cult 45 are already howling that being exposed to factual reality is offensive to them, as Thomas Hennigan did in his Feb. 17 letter.
The Tribune does not fact-check the submissions of their paid contributor as other publications do with their paid opinion writers.
So how about the Tribune sets an achievable goal? Focus on factual accuracy rather than appeasing the members of Cult 45.
Cult 45 never stops shouting and will not be satisfied with anything short of pure propaganda as seen on Fox News.
The fourth estate is the only hope to save our democracy now. The people are going to have to be factually informed first and foremost.
We live in a time when the GOP is actively and openly working with hostile foreign powers to rig our elections.
The free press is our last and only hope. Please don’t get it wrong.
Civility is nice, but factual accuracy should be the first priority.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
What about the letters?
While I applaud the Civility Project, it strikes me as either the height of irony or the height of hubris to promote this project while simultaneously allowing or encouraging rampant incivility to reign unchecked in your letters to the editor. (Ref. Matthew 7:5)
Marcia Banta
Lewiston
Fake news
Mr. William L. Spence, congratulations. Your article, “Solving the civility puzzle” brings the Lewiston Tribune to join those newspapers that print fake news.
Or maybe you just failed American history and don’t realize that you are 100 percent wrong when you assert that George Washington was our first president.
Should you ever read the Constitution of the United States, you should realize that “We the people of the United states, in order to form a more perfect Union ... ” means that there was a United States government before the 13 colonies, now states, adopted the Constitution.
This government was a confederation wherein all states were equal. The presiding officer of this government was president of the United States and was elected annually.
The first president of the United States was John Hanson of Maryland.
Because the confederate form of government failed to satisfy the needs of the new republic, James Madison of Virginia suggested that member states send delegates to a meeting in Philadelphia to correct the confederation government’s weaknesses. This conference became a constitutional convention, which produced the Constitution. It was adopted by conventions in each of the states.
The presiding officer of this new form of government was Washington.
Thus, Washington was our first constitutional president, not our first president.
Jess Stone
Lewiston
Trump will win big
Here we go again, another misinformation campaign by radical do-nothing Democrats.
“Stop and frisk” Michael Bloomberg and socialist Bernie Sanders will take away your Second Amendment rights.
I’m sorry. That doesn’t cut it.
Bloomberg spent hundreds of millions of dollars to bias the media so they can Adam Schiff us into the dark ages.
It’s the end of the gene pool for Democrats.
Radical left Democrats will lose.
President Donald Trump will win with the biggest majority vote in American history.
Rick Perrigo
Clarkston
Make the switch
Do us all a favor and 86 Michael Wells as the blotter person. He just really doesn’t have it. Where’s our former reporter?
Starre Barnett
Clarkston