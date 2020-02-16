Restoring moderation
Have you ever looked backwards through a telescope? The world then looks much different out there.
I know the political system is heavily divided at this time. I have to admit I have my political views and they are very Christian-based and very conservative. Yet, as I stop and I step back and look across today’s political landscape, there is a haunting question that comes to my mind: ...What am I really seeing going on behind the façade of the political parties today?
It has changed dramatically with the previous administration, but what is happening and why? ...
My grandfather was somewhere between a moderate and a conservative Democrat. That is hard to imagine in today’s time. I would guess they are still out there. How about the thought of a Christian Democrat. Let me float this thought past you. Could we be watching the systematic and planned takeover of the Democratic Party? Is there enough “horsepower” left within the moderate and conservative Democratic Party to overcome this overthrow? Instead of saying that it is “them or us,” is there something I can do from the conservative right to help bring the Democratic Party back to center or conservative thinking? Or is the Deep State too entrenched and the game already lost? I hope not. ...
The new Democrat type of person operates on “everything is relative. ...”
The wonderful thing about Christianity is it is based on absolutes. Christianity is a rock to stand upon, which does not move.
Wayne Olson
Moscow
Trump lacks character
I listened to President Donald Trump’s remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast the day after his acquittal of the impeachment charges. ...
I’ve never heard such disingenuous and disparaging remarks from a man called upon to talk about how much God and the Bible mean to him. It astounds me that so many evangelicals believe a word he says. It’s no surprise a man lacking moral character would use the National Prayer Breakfast to spike the football and smear his perceived enemies.
Trump singled out Utah Sen. Mitt Romney because Romney was the only Republican in the Senate to uphold the oath he took before God to listen to the evidence and to render impartial justice.
The 52 other Republican senators buried their heads in the sand so as not to see or hear the truth, which they knew would be embarrassing and incriminating to their dear leader.
I can only conclude that these 52 senators have serious character flaws. They must be devoid of critical thinking and reasoning skills. Their limited learning skills prevent them from recognizing and distinguishing facts from fiction. Unlike Romney, they lack the moral underpinnings and courage to speak out when they see wrongdoing. These senators are only thinking of their reelection prospects, which are inextricably linked to supporting Trump, come hell or high water.
Instead of draining the swamp, Trump and his cronies have created the most infested, corrupt and lawless administration since our nation’s founding.
We deserve better.
David Abbott
Clarkston
Stevenson is clueless
As happened last year my recent phone calls and emails to Rep Thyra Stevenson were met with a deafening silence.
On Feb. 13, Stevenson, who is vice chairwoman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, along with good ole Rep. Mike Moyle of Star, sponsor of House Bill 409, voted to send the bill to the full House with a “do pass” recommendation.
The bill would freeze the budget of all taxing districts — except schools — across the state for one year. The bill did not present even one solution for the problems of Ada and Canyon counties giving rise to it. In other words, it would punish all other taxing districts throughout the remaining 42 counties for problems confronting Ada and Canyon counties.
My mother once said many years ago, “The people in Boise do not even know Idaho exists north of the Salmon River.”
Stevenson does not have a clue as to how this bill would affect the Wheatland Fire Protection District nor has she made any effort to find out. Nor does it appear she even cares.
The Wheatland district has provided fire protection service with all-volunteer personnel, passed a bond and built a fire station, all without raising the tax levy rate on its patrons since the district was formed.
That was 12 years ago.
Now the district may have to deal with serious budget problems created by the Legislature with the full support of Stevenson.
Do you think we need new blood in Boise next year?
Steve Rice
Lewiston