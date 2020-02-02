Making money
Everybody still enjoying the efficiencies of privately-owned for-profit hospitals? Everybody still love your free market health insurance?
Kurt Obermayr
(Formerly of Moscow)
Winslow, Ariz.
Forecast: Trump wins
Danny Radakovich, I read your Dec. 30 letter about President Donald Trump being desperate.
No disrespect, but are you ignorant or just plumb stupid? There is a difference, you know.
I’m confused as to which one you are.
Ignorance is excusable, but stupidity isn’t.
Either way, if you think that Trump is the desperate one here, then you’re definitely one or the other.
I have mixed feelings concerning Trump, but unless the Democrats make some sudden changes, the economy goes to hell or something else of this nature takes place, you’re looking at the biggest landslide victory since Michael Dukakis got beat.
The reason being is because, once again, just like in 2016, Democrats are going to pick another pathetic candidate to run against Trump with no clear cut unified slogan, message or agenda that’s going to resonate with the voters in the key swing states that matter.
That and they are stuck like chuck in quicksand with endless investigations and impeachment inquiries that are not gaining them anything or going anywhere.
When are they ever going to learn?
They’re like a pack rat that will not let go of a shiny object until it gets caught.
Anyway, Danny, like it or not, it looks like were in for another five years of “As the White House Turns.”
Roger Ehler
Boise
A bump on the road
How can Asotin County prosecutors go to a hearing to determine whether a person continues with treatment or goes to prison without any documentation of previous treatment progress, let alone submit any evidence to the court? How can the department of corrections officer not submit it — even if someone has completed four months of inpatient rehabilitation successfully, seven months of community custody for the drug offender sentencing alternative successfully? During this time, the first 90 days were weekly urine analyses. The next four months were monthly UAs and all were negative.
In essence, this person was doing well on the program and making progress.
Now because this individual is on Supplemental Security Income, he can’t afford to continue treatment. More than likely this person will, they feel, go back to using.
They feel it is not a matter of if, but when.
Asotin County prosecutors preach about recovery when ... they know nothing about it. They don’t know it’s a daily struggle to beat addiction and that bumps happen on the road to recovery.
The prosecution believes “the hammer needs to come down. ...”
This was the first “bump” on this road. The test was 13 milligrams over the threshold. That could very well be contamination.
What’s most interesting is this person only had this one “positive” test after a department of corrections officer came back from medical leave where she was hurt in an altercation.
That’s a whole different story.
Jason Waits
Clarkston
Undermining Trump
During the last three years, the news media and the Democratic Party have truly lied to the American public.
President Donald Trump has truly tried to run this country, but is hamstrung by politicians and the news media.
Facts:
l Although the Korean conflict occurred from 1950 to 1953, we’re still at war. Trump is the only president trying to make peace with Kim Jong Un, but he’s been undermined by Democrats and the news media.
l The 1979 invasion of the American Embassy in Tehran was a declaration of war with the United States. Since then, Iran has waged proxy wars all over the world, including the shoe bomber to Detroit, San Bernadino and the Boston Marathon bombers.
l In 2012 in Benghazi, Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens and three other pleaded for help for 13 hours. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did nothing. Obama’s answer was to reward Tehran with $150 billion and consent to build nuclear weapons.
l Iran is responsible for proxy wars. Yet you being deceived by Democrats.
Why do they want to get rid of Trump?
Why are there 8,100 homeless in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s congressional district? In Congressman Adam Schiff and Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ districts, there are 60,000 homeless.
In Sen. Chuck Schumer’s state of New York, there are 70,000 homeless, of which 4,000 live in subways.
In Seattle, represented by Sen. Patty Murray, there are 12,112 homeless.
Do you think those political clowns care? ...
Howard Miller
Asotin