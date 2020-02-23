Double standard
Trumplicans are incensed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech. She said it was a “bundle of lies.” Their anger is yet another example of their hypocrisy.
When Trump makes fun of the handicapped, his zombie legions excuse it as “just Trump being Trump.”
When he issues racist statements and executive orders, that’s “just Trump being Trump.”
When he degrades women, that’s “just Trump being Trump.”
When he disparages people of other faiths, that’s “just Trump being Trump.”
When he insults his opponents, his staff and his own colleagues, that’s “just Trump being Trump.”
But when Pelosi parodies Trump’s infantile behavior, that’s an inexcusable insult.
Can you say “sexist double standard?”
I knew you could.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Why trumpet Romney?
You, the media and especially your newspaper, should apologize for the hysteria you continued to print about how wrong President Donald Trump is as president.
An unknown accuser reported hearing a call.
Wow. Impeach the president.
Many of us deplorables wondered how he stood it and continued to do his work as president.
Then, you in your newspaper, instead of apologizing printed Sen. Mitt Romney’s full speech.
Wow. Great news from a man who couldn’t get elected president while many worked tirelessly for his campaign for president.
You call for civility?
I say, first be big enough to realize President Trump was elected by “deplorables” because many love our country and want it to be the great country he loves.
About all I believe when reading your newspaper is, sadly, the obituaries.
Marie Eier
Lewiston