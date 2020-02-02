Quarrel getting stale
Thank you for the guest editorial titled “Dam breaching may be hazardous to your economy.” It is one of the better articles for preserving our dams that the Lewiston Tribune published.
The Danny Radakovich-Bridger Barnett personal quarrel is getting boring.
Thanks again for your work.
Marvin Entel
Clarkston
Time for fresh blood
Have you seen enough? No matter what party you support, President Donald Trump can serve no more than five more years. Why do we voters continue to reelect the same old congressional dipsticks year after year?
We have let them think they have a lifetime job, no matter how badly they perform their duties. Look at some of these people, their ages and election dates:
l Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif. She’s 86 and was first elected in 1986.
l House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. She’s 79 and was elected in 1986.
l Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. He’s 86 and was elected in 1980.
l Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala. He’s 85 and was elected in 1986.
l Sen. Bernie Sanders, I—Vt. He’s 78 and was elected in 1990.
l Sen. Pat Leahy, D-Vt. He’s 79 and was elected in 1974.
l Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. He’s 77 and was elected in 1984.
l Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. He’s 73 and was elected in 1976.
l Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. He’s 75 and was elected in 1996.
l Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. She’s 69 and was elected in 1992.
Thank God we had enough sense to limit our president to two terms in office. Term limits for Congress, anyone?
Gary Woods
Lewiston