Well done, Kathy
Kudos to Kathy Hedberg. I no longer live in Lewiston but continue to get the paper online and a huge reason is because I so much enjoy reading Hedberg’s “Up Front/Commentary” columns. They are consistently funny, heartwarming and down to earth.
Hedberg is an excellent writer and the Tribune is lucky to have her on staff.
Thank you, Kathy, for giving me so much enjoyment during the years. And please continue writing.
Lisa Zack
Pomeroy
Self-promotion
Whether you think that Donald Trump should have been impeached or not, an interesting facet of the trial in the Senate arose and that was found in the presentations from Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz.
It is obvious that the honesty of these two can’t be counted upon.
Starr was moaning onward about the “culture of impeachment.”
Of course, when it was a Democrat, Bill Clinton, being impeached, Starr was in there with both hands trying to get the job done.
When it is Trump being impeached, however, Starr feels we have to watch out for that old “culture of impeachment.”
Dershowitz previously stated he believed in conjunction with the Clinton impeachment, you don’t need a “technical crime” to impeach. Now that Trump, a Republican, is being impeached, Dershowitz has decided, well, gee, you do need a “technical crime.”
A lot of people think Starr and Dershowitz are the greatest things since sliced bread, but I have never felt that way. A lot of what I have heard them say sounds like hogwash. And it is clear to me that these two men primarily excel at self-promotion.
Whenever someone of the right political persuasion needs a talking head to blather onward to support the latest Republican misconduct, there Starr and Dershowitz are, front and center, with the television cameras running.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
No witnesses required
Well the Senate has spoken.
Lamar Alexander has said he’s heard enough. He doesn’t need to hear any more witnesses or evidence to make a decision. They’re tired and don’t want to hear any more.
Oh yes, and it might inconvenience some people.
OK, so when any of us has the misfortune to go to court, the jury or the lawyers can just say “they’ve heard enough”— according to the precedent that the Senate has set on the record. We don’t get the benefit of the full truth anymore.
Are you happy with this?
It doesn’t matter what party you’re in agreement with, your rights have just been truncated.
The right to a fair, just and complete trial has been abbreviated for the convenience and comfort of the jurors and attorneys.
Be careful what you wish for, people. You just might get it.
Ren Gron
Clarkston
GOP created this crisis
When Senate Republicans voted to have no witnesses on Jan. 30, that was the moment the U.S. entered into an official constitutional crisis. That was the moment that congressional Republicans decided they are no longer participating in a constitutionally defined democracy, and are now fully promoting autocracy.
If extorting and bribing multiple foreign governments to interfere in a U.S. election is not impeachable, nothing is.
If 100 percent refusal to participate in constitutional oversight on any level in any way whatsoever is not impeachable, nothing is.
Having no witnesses and no documents when they know for certain they are refusing to hear from firsthand witnesses proves the “trial” was a coverup. Republicans simultaneously refused to hear firsthand witness testimony and claimed no guilt was proven, due to having no firsthand witness testimony.
Congressional Republicans have completely disregarded their oaths of office and the best interests of this nation.
History will record the day congressional Republicans gave our criminal president a pass while simultaneously admitting his crimes took place — as Lamar Alexander has done — as the day our democracy died.
History will record that it was Republicans who killed it.
Next time you view that copy of the Constitution under glass, know that it was Republicans who took the black sharpie to the impeachment clause and Article I of the U.S. Constitution and changed this country for the worse, forever.
Under President Donald Trump and his cultist followers, America is no longer a democracy. America is officially an autocracy now.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee