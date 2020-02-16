Disturbing tone
I’ve been reading letters to the editor for the last 20 years. For the most, the letters are thoughtful, researched and civil. I like reading the opinions of my neighbors in Lewiston. I am disturbed by the change in tone in the letters with the increasing belittling of previous authors.
The words include stupid, crazy, anti-American, ignorant. Not only is this sad but disappointing. Lewiston is better than that.
Anna Hegar
Lewiston
Seeks treatment
When people have a drug problem but are not allowed the treatment that is required to help them, what do people expect?
Well, being a recovering meth addict, I know the hardships that come from not being given the chance for help.
The court system in Asotin County is just that way. It says it’s there to help people who need recovery. However, when someone is arrested with a criminal past and has a drug problem, what happens to him?
He is not allowed treatment. He goes back to jail or prison without the chance of treatment.
When he gets released, it happens all over again.
I’ve been on Department of Corrections for 10 years now. I was released from prison on May 29. I was doing good. I got a job. I was picking up my daughter from school and I was doing great on my probation. My ex and I had two miscarriages. Then I had a car accident and lost my job.
My ex then turned her back on me, after which I fell into depression. I started using again to numb the pain. I felt like everyone I reached out to for help turned their backs on me.
Asotin County says I’m not eligible for treatment because of my past. I have kids and a family who stand by me, so why don’t I get a shot at treatment?
I’m asking for treatment. The question is: Will Asotin County break the cycle or keep it going?
Justin Newhouse
Clarkston
Shooting elk at night
Oh boy — another famous study done by the University of Idaho.
Of all the dumb things to do, Idaho Fish and Game decided to assist the UI study in determining the best way to keep elk from depredating farm fields in southern Idaho. One hundred-seventy-two elk were killed in the Magic Valley by sharpshooters at night in crops such as alfalfa and corn. Of course, the meat was given to food banks.
As one Fish and Game spokesman said: “Did we do long-term damage to the population here? Not at all.”
Gee, I wonder how many elk that very brave man killed. I mean it was dark.
Now I graduated from UI several years ago and I also did a study with Dr. Richard Naskali. I ended up destroying several cells of romaine lettuce. Gee, I am sorry.
I will just add this to the list of other money-wasting studies, such as:
l The giant earthworm study — there are only about 100 gazillion of them.
l Burn the forests — wood isn’t used for anything anyway.
I am sure there are more money-wasting studies, but I am tired. I think I will just go to bed.
Oops, one more thing: Send the elk from southern Idaho up our way. We won’t shoot them at night. We might get in trouble.
Alan Syron
Kooskia
Following Trump’s lead
Needless to say, I was very disappointed that the Republican senators could not find enough sense of duty within themselves to hold President Donald Trump to account for his many instances of bad conduct, only the latest of which is this whole Ukraine thing.
Since this guy has been publicly doubling down all the way along, he is sure to be emboldened and move from outrage to outrage, just getting bigger as he goes along.
The rest of us are going to have to be extremely vigilant to deal with his next outrage and, more than that, preventing the stealing of the next election.
That being said, this acquittal of Trump may, in a backhanded way, actually be helpful to me in my profession. I have practiced criminal defense law for more than 43 years as an attorney and actually for a year before that as a law student. The next criminal case I have, I will look around and decide which witnesses have to be prevented from testifying in order to guarantee myself a win.
If the state can’t put on its case, then my client will walk away laughing.
At the beginning of the trial, I will just tell the judge which witnesses I have decided can’t be heard. When he or she asks me for my authority for that proposition, I will tell him that, if Trump can do it, I should be able to do the same.
I can have a perfect record from this point forth.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston