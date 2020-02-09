Like a good shepherd
A recent interview of an author revealed how the proponents of globalism glorify the culture of Baal.
Learning to recognize those ways helps the faithful of God to avoid them. All relationships with God are strictly individual and are shared in congregations that celebrate salvation through Christ Jesus.
With God is eternal life, love and light. Globalism, by contrast, mandates group thought to worldly standards. People are mesmerized by fascinating occult deities.
Like sci-fi, the monster is beautiful until its inner evil is revealed and kills all that it chooses. Historically, this applies to socialism and communism.
Worldly cultures have worshipped idols of wood and mineral, the works of the hands. They lose natural affection and spiritual health wanders off.
Hopefully the good shepherd finds them and returns them to the safety of the flock. The good shepherd divides the sheep from the goats.
Camille Hattrup
Troy
Step up, Marco
Well, Marco Munez, I see you are still expressing yourself.
I was recently placed on the front page of the Lewiston Tribune. I was curious as to what would be said. Well, it was really nice. A friend said the only bad comment: “Jim, if they really knew you, they could have written thousands of words.”
Now that’s a friend.
I wonder if the Tribune wanted to interview you and if you would decline. I bet you would.
So, Marco, back to the letter I wrote a while back confronting you. Are you the one who sent me a letter (no return) that asked: “Gay, are you interested?”
If it wasn’t you, I apologize
And if it was, it shows your cowardly side.
By the way, the letter was given to the Tribune. So again, Marco, tell the readers about your education, employment and what political things you have been involved in that would help this country that you seem to think is so wrong.
I never read anything positive by you.
Marco, have you ever registered to vote?
You can at the Asotin County Courthouse. That’s the first step in the right direction.
So, Marco, don’t be cowardly and gutless. Step up to the plate as a man and answer my questions.
Or stop writing your opinions as I think they are asinine and so do other readers.
Perhaps the Tribune needs to step in or find the true Marco Munez.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Trampling on democracy
Consider the poor democracy that is being crucified in America or at least being thrown in the mud and trampled on.
Have we become so dumbed-down in America that the true meaning of republic and the meaning of democracy have been contorted by those who would use those very things to serve the agenda of the rich?
Teach our children about their sovereignty. Teach them that their right to contract is our inalienable right under the Uniform Commercial Code 1-207 without prejudice. Teach them about the making of a valid reservation, about rights and the remedy and recourse when we go into a commercial international jurisdiction. ...
We are the 99 percent of democracy.
Rick Perrigo
Clarkston
Leaves an open wound
Thank you, Kimberly McCullough, for reminding us that a life is a life created by our creator, God himself. Yes, he forgives our selfishness but do the killers forgive themselves?
It’s hard from what I’ve heard. Many women would never abort their baby if they weren’t pushed to do so by the boyfriend or other family members. But at the same time, many men would wish to have their baby brought to term. So she will blame herself always for why she came to do that. It leaves an open wound that many never close.
If they only knew God and his people are there to help. If they would only reach out to him and to the organizations that care and want to help. But all they can see is the here and now.
We make our plans, but He directs our steps. Just allow him to do so, as he sees our future and knows best, because God is love.
Yes, we pray abortion ends soon.
(A scripture from Isaiah 65:18 says, “Be glad and rejoice forever in that which I have created.”
Darlene Plant
Clarkston