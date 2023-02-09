Spare the dogs
This letter is a response to the article in the Jan. 20 Lewiston Tribune’s Page 4C, with the caption “Lewiston Orchards fire leaves 3 dogs dead.”
I extend sympathy to the couple who lost almost everything in the fire, including their beloved pets.
I was told that the first person to arrive on the scene could hear the dogs barking to get out, but it was “against the law” for him to open the door. I am fully aware that this would provide more oxygen to fuel the fire, but are you saying that if three children were in a burning building, the door couldn’t be opened to let them out?
I am furious to think these dogs died a terrible death that could have been avoided.
There is a saying that “laws were made to be broken,” and I agree. They should be broken or changed so this doesn’t happen to someone’s pets ever again.
Dee Harrington
Lewiston
Lawmakers uninformed
The Idaho House State Affairs Committee has unanimously decided to propose a bill to remove student ID cards as a form of identification for voting. This is due to a concern on their part that students from out of state might come here and vote with their student ID when they don’t actually live here.
I find it disturbing that our elected officials do not understand the process for voting. In order to vote, you must first be registered to vote. In order to register to vote, you must prove that you have been a resident in the county in which you are voting for at least 30 days.
You can prove residency with a state-issued ID that has a current correct address.
Or you use a student ID for identification but then you must also have a document that proves a current residence address. Examples of this are a rental agreement, utility bill, credit card statement, bank statement or a university fee statement that contains the student’s valid address in the precinct. It is not possible for someone to show up at the polls with only a student ID and vote.
I have been a poll worker for three years. I have learned a lot as a poll worker about how secure our voting system is. Idaho does a good job with security and integrity.
We should be encouraging young voters to vote and allow them to use their student ID. The Legislature should not be wasting their time and our money by trying to create a solution for a problem that does not exist.
Constance Brumm
Moscow
