Teachers deserve respect
Public schools and certified public school teachers are deserving of our respect.
Certified teachers are professionals with specialized training in their subject areas to teach their grade levels.
Most teachers have a bachelor’s degree. Their studies included four years of purposeful university course work, supervised internships in the schools, and evaluations of their skill development and suitability for the teaching profession.
Practicing teachers continue to take courses for recertification and professional development. Many have advanced degrees.
The preparation to teach for the nine-month school year is phenomenal. Each fall brings new students with varying backgrounds, needs and skill levels. Teachers are trained and expected to teach to 100% of their students — a high ideal.
Most teachers prepare materials in multiple subject areas, in addition to evaluating student learning, every single day.
For the majority of teachers, school life is a tremendous emotional commitment. Teachers do not just show up in class, put in a few hours and walk away at the end of the day.
It takes great feeling, thinking and “sleeping on it” to figure out how to help each student succeed in school. And teachers have dozens of students who need solutions.
I respect and admire professional educators in public schools.
I want my state and federal tax dollars to go to public schools with university-educated certified teachers.
I want the young people in Idaho to be educated to think, to respect one another and to respect their teachers.
Sandra Goffinet
Orofino
Prager’s a crafty liar
What’s so disheartening is how little effort it takes to expose Dennis Prager’s crafty lies, but he still gets away with them. In his recent column about why the “unmasked hold the masked in contempt,” he cites as evidence that masks do not work against coronavirus a “tweet” by Surgeon General Jerome Adams in February 2020.
Adams did indeed state this online. What’s missing, as with so much right-wing disinformation, is follow-up and context.
What Prager conveniently omits is that Adams later changed his tack, fully endorsing mask wearing as a protective strategy. On Fox News the following November, he said, “Wearing a mask is an instrument of freedom. It will actually let my kids go to school, it will protect my mother, ... (who) is in the hospital right now. I want people to understand that if cases and hospitalizations continue to go up, not only will it hurt our ability to cure for COVID patients, but if someone is having a baby, ... if someone is having a potential stroke like my mother, they may not be able to get a bed.” (See USA Today’s fact check, Nov. 17.)
Prager goes on to cite other evidence for his contempt, presumably following the same misleading strategy. I admit I didn’t have the patience to further pursue Prager’s contemptible deceptions.
Tim Steury
Potlatch