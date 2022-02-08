No greater love
The season is upon us where we confess out love to one another. Feb. 14 should not be the only time of the year to do this because tomorrow is never promised and you might not get another chance to tell that person that you love him.
I have a wonderful loving wife. Her name is Louise. We have been together for 16 years and, yes, we have had our ups and downs through life, money, health, joy and sadness. But we know God’s love for us will get us through. Amen.
And I know this world has nothing better to offer us than the love we have for each other, but there will come a day when one of us will break the other’s heart when we die.
But the one true love is that God so loved the world the he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16.
Jesus came to this world to be put to death, buried and raised so that we ask forgiveness and repent of our sins and believe and confess that Jesus is our lord and savior. What greater love is there?
“Remember we are only a dash between two dates so use it wisely.”
God bless.
Michael Manuel
Lewiston
Follow the money
Those who want to “vaccinate” your child for COVID-19, at least make sure they don’t get their shot from the “ER” or “EW” batch. For more information you can go to HowBadisMyBatch.com. There are many different batches and you can see which have the most adverse reactions (includes hospitalizations, permanent disabilities, and death).
Speaking of following the money and conflicts of interest regarding the vaccine, consider:
l Mark McClellan — former Food and Drug Administration commissioner in charge of regulating Johnson and Johnson — now sits on J&J’s board of directors.
l Scott Gottlieb — former FDA commissioner in charge of regulating Pfizer — sits on Pfizer’s board of directors.
l Stephen Hahn — former FDA commissioner in charge of regulating Moderna — is chief medical officer of Flagship Pioneering, the venture capital firm behind Moderna.
l James Smith — former CEO of Reuters (fact checking) in charge of informing people about the COVID-19 vaccines — sits on Pfizer’s board.
During his campaign, the only issue Joe Biden would commit to was that he would “shut down the virus.” How has that worked out? Totally inept Joe recently admitted that he failed and now it’s up to the states to stop COVID-19.
It’s interesting to note what else was sacrosanct and considered a “lie” or “misinformation” that is now regarded as a fact:
l Anthony Fauci is a liar.
l COVID-19 death numbers are padded. Deaths with (not just because of) COVID-19 were counted.
l Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have legitimate uses.
l Vaccines don’t prevent you from getting or spreading COVID-19.
l Masks are essentially useless.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
A deal is a deal
I just read most Americans want President Joe Biden to prioritize student loan forgiveness. As a Washington State University graduate (OK, technically I still have to present my honors thesis, but that won’t cost me anything) who owes more than $43,000 to Uncle Sam, I would obviously benefit from a clean slate.
Nonetheless, I disagree with unconditional student loan forgiveness. Maybe I’m old fashioned for a millennial, but I was raised with the a-deal-is-a-deal mentality. It’s projected about 25% of borrowers will wind up in delinquency. That is unfortunate, to be sure. Still, how is that remotely fair to the millions of Americans who had to pay for their educations?
I got what I paid for. I’m educated. It seems like my government should get what it paid for.
It’s been a crazy couple of years, and I do think the Department of Education and student loan servicers should work with students. When the moratorium ends after May 31, I’ll probably be in trouble. My monthly minimum payments will exceed $650.
Nonetheless, I worry about the prospect of just writing off nearly $2 trillion. It’d be great if everyone could just live for free, but that’s not reality. What’s next, mortgage forgiveness? Income tax forgiveness?
It might be time for millennials to just come to terms with the fact they may not enjoy a better quality of life than their parents, that life isn’t fair and sometimes you just have to weather the storm for your country and your community.
Jeremy Nicholson
Clarkston
Cleaned up
Thank you to the volunteers who braved the elements (vehicles and cold weather) and used their own trash bags to pick up the trash alongside the Eighth Street exit on Bryden Canyon.
It was immediately noticed.
Claudia Decker
Lewiston