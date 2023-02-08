Never a story
The Lewiston Tribune continues to publish ... a running evaluation of COVID-19 cases, deaths, people vaccinated and percentage vaccinated.
For some time, this writer wondered when this exercise in futility would reach the point of being just utterly ridiculous. We are there.
The Tribune’s own numbers show (Jan. 28) there are currently 229.62 million people vaccinated. That is 69.2% of the total, which extrapolates to the Tribune believing there are roughly 331.82 million in the total population.
The 2020 census said there were 336.45 million people in America. The Tribune’s accounting of both reported cases (102.17 million) and people vaccinated (229.622 million) totals 331.79 million.
An additional 1.1 million people are reported to be deaths, assumed to be from COVID-19.
Not in the calculations are the people who caught COVID-19 and did not report it or those refusing the jabs.
It’s fair to say the entire living American population now has antibodies for COVID-19 circulating in their blood, either from catching it and surviving (the best case) or from one of the iterations of what is called a vaccine, though that has proven to be a misnomer.
A recent headline was: “Lewis County child’s death linked to the virus.”
In the fourth paragraph is the statement that “... the girl’s death certificate shows her death was either caused by or linked to COVID-19. She could have potentially had other underlying health conditions. ...”
Finally: “We don’t know if (COVID-19) is a primary or contributing factor.”
This was never a story.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
