So Sen. Dan Foreman and other Idaho Freedom Caucus fascists are against Gov. Brad Little’s plans to infuse Idaho’s educational system with some much needed cash, including $8,500 scholarships to high school graduates to further their education.
Foreman says he’s against spending more money on education because he wants more bang for his bucks. ...
No doubt these fascists think more oil wells and fracking are better investments than Idaho’s young people. Parents take note how much concern these clowns have for your children’s futures: zero, zip, nada. ...
The GOPer Nazi Death Cult is not happy merely inflicting as much death and suffering on the planet as possible, as they did:
l During the pandemic when red states saw three times as many COVID-19 deaths as blue states.
l By their collusion with the fossil fuel industry to squelch the science of global warming, bringing us and the planet to the sad, dangerous state we are now in.
l By their continuing love affair with the assault rifle.
These sadistic skatbags want to ax Social Security and Medicare under the hypocritical guise of “concern over the national debt.” Where was all this concern about reducing the debt when Mr. Puffy’s tax cuts for the rich (social welfare program) added trillions to the national debt?
The GOPer NaziFascists support welfare for the rich: tax cuts, abolishment of IRS, yada yada yada.
For these fiscal frauds, anything that further enriches the 1% is “capitalism;” anything benefitting the 99% is “socialism.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Legislative obstinance
Who gets represented in a representative government?
If representatives are chosen by majority vote, logic dictates they should represent the majority. Not so in Idaho.
Instead, small, loud, monied special interests get their attention. That’s nothing new in politics. The authors of the state’s constitution knew it and for protection they built into the document the ballot initiative, which would allow voters to override politicians when they refuse to do the public’s bidding.
The most recent example is the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative, which more than 60% of voters wanted but legislators refused to allow on the ballot. The initiative process overrode their obstinance and the public got what it wanted in spite of those elected to represent them.
Then, vindictively, the Legislature tried to make it nearly impossible for such a thing to happen again, raising the requirement for a public initiative from an already difficult approval of 18 legislative districts to 35 districts.
The people challenged it and the Supreme Court not only struck it down but called the Legislature’s actions “tyranny.”
Now those chosen to represent us are at it again with Senate Joint Resolution 101, hoping that with enough convincing, we the people will change the constitution and vote for their “tyranny.”
They are gambling on their well-financed propaganda machine to sway us into getting rid of the only insurance we have (besides impeachment) against representatives who refuse to represent us.