What’s at stake?
This is why it is so important that the world community pony up what they can and stop the Russians from invading the Ukraine: If Ukraine falls, then Russia will own the Black Sea and take over the rich Donets coal basin (Donbas), to name a couple things.
This will impact Turkey and NATO members on the Ukranianian border. Russia could easily change the borders of Europe with that military aggression. Ultimately this country is on the geopolitical fault line of an ideological struggle between democracy and authoritarianism.
What needs to happen is Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s vocal chords need to get past the puberty stage and stand against Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Otherwise, Vladimir Putin will start knocking off the chess pieces in Europe.
Lavrov has been foreign minster for close to 20 years. Blinken has been an aide to President Joe Biden, which is an awful matchup.
If the U.S. handles this like Afghanistan , it will clearly send a signal to China and embolden them to invade Taiwan, another country that is on the fault line.
Michael
Uhlenkott
Lewiston
Election fraud happened
Since the Lewiston Tribune seems determined to shape public opinion through omission, here’s some recent important news.
Undeniable proof of election fraud has finally been found. The Republican parties of seven states remitted forged slates of electors to the Electoral College, claiming Donald Trump won their state when in reality Joe Biden won. The Republican Party in seven states forged election documents, signed their names to the documents and sent them to the Electoral College. This effort was coordinated by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others in the Trump campaign and the national Republican Party.
Six of the seven forged documents appear almost identical, apparently drafted by using the same template. This was a coordinated effort so that on Jan. 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence could claim a discrepancy in the Electoral College count and certification, even though there wasn’t.
Additionally, 11 members of the anti-American hate group, the Oath Keepers, were arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy, including Stewart Rhodes, their leader.
Seditious conspiracy is plotting to overthrow the government. These people call themselves patriots of the country they are charged with trying to overthrow by force.
That’s how confused members of the Oath Keepers and other anti-American hate groups are. These terrorists spearheaded the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
So we now know there were many attempts to subvert the 2020 election after all. The GOP plotted to steal the election, one way or another, in the event they didn’t win by getting more votes.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Elections are secure
Let’s solve real problems, not imaginary ones. Gerry Reviea’s Jan. 25 letter reasoned that you should have to show ID to vote. People already must do so. To register to vote, you must provide a driver’s license number or Social Security number, your birthday, address, citizenship and signature, which can be compared with the signature you must give when actually voting.
For those without a driver’s license or a photo ID, they must sign an affidavit attesting personal identity and eligibility to vote under penalty of perjury if inaccurate.
They still must provide all the other information stated above to register, which makes it very difficult to cheat and a high likelihood of getting caught.
The conservative Heritage Foundation, as per their website, found only 1,340 actual cases of voter fraud dating back to the 1980s. Of those cases, 1,152 resulted in criminal convictions, according to the foundation.
These figures tell me the current system works quite well.
Hundreds of millions of votes have cast since the 1980s with only 1,340 cases of voter fraud, some of which were due to mistakes, not actual criminal intent.
This doesn’t seem like much of a problem to me. The last presidential election was the most scrutinized election in our history. Recount after recount showed that our voting system is sound.
Changing the voting system is a solution looking for a problem that does not exist.
Russell Gee
Lewiston