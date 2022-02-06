Targeting conservatives
On Day One of his presidency, Joe Biden ordered federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies to produce an agenda to fight terrorism.
The woke Department of Homeland Security concocted a report stating that white supremacists and other domestic extremists present “the most persistent and lethal threat to the nation.”
Woke Democrats have often said that every white person is a white supremacist.
Put the above two sentences together and we get woke Democratic dogma that white people present “the most persistent and lethal threat to the nation.”
The threat report also identified anti-government or anti-authority behavior as domestic terrorism. Therefore, a domestic terrorist is white and is not going to vote for a woke Democrat.
Furthermore, the Biden administration has declared, “most lethal elements” of today’s domestic terror threat are political conservatives.
However, there is no substantial right-wing terror threat in this country and no one has shown there is. Moreover, woke Democrats work hard to create an illusion of that threat.
For example, the FBI leaked information about the fake plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It turns out more FBI agents and informants were involved than kidnappers. The guy the federal government identified as running the operation turned out to be a homeless man.
Biden also announced a crackdown on the news media. Biden proclaimed a crackdown on anyone who spreads misinformation about Democrat politics (no free speech).
Under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the government cannot coordinate with private entities to censor free speech.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Protect mail-in voting
I love my wonderful Postal Service staffers for their gallant, noble, loyal, persistent delivery of the mail, regardless of conditions or circumstances.
Our politicians should be following this wonderful example of public service instead of trying to destroy it.
Is it because powerful money-backed politicians want to enthrone a dictatorship that would cater to their moneyed interests by restricting voting rights?
Do everything you can to save our freedom to vote. That includes the right to vote by mail and have it delivered so it can be counted.
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston
Don’t believe it
What’s the harm in believing what you want to believe?
Well, perhaps you’ve heard a popular iteration of James R. Schlesinger’s 1975 statement that people are entitled to their own opinions but not to their own facts. And therein lies the harm.
Here’s a hypothetical illustration: A truck crashes on the highway just as a great gust of wind blows. There is plenty of evidence to prove those are facts. But until more evidence is gathered, such as the driver recovering consciousness to explain the crash, it is only an opinion that the wind caused it. Perhaps he swerved to avoid a deer.
Yet in today’s world, you are apt to hear right away that the wind caused the crash. Or worse yet, that there was no wind and was no crash, in spite of the obvious wreckage. And when someone claims on social media the crash was due to governmental sabotage because some politician is pushing for railroads instead of trucking, you can bet there will be truckers ready to storm the Capitol in protest.
The point is, of course, that a society can’t function if everyone has his own facts.
So when you hear that it is OK to believe what you want to believe — don’t believe it.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Agrees with Reviea
I sincerely agree with the letter written from Gerry Reviea requiring identification to vote and Reviea gave many examples of when we are required to provide ID.
I also believe voting in person needs to be the primary means of voting where proper identification can be provided at the time we vote. This would solve many of the arguments when it comes to elections — although, why don’t we open the voting booths up a month prior to Election Day to allow all of us the time to choose a day where we can all go place our single vote?
Voting in person does not need to be only on one day when we would have the choice to not stand in line to place our single vote.
As with absentee ballots in Washington state, there is a cost involved. Plus we do not know who actually the person is who fills out a fraudulent absentee ballot for another person or if people are coming across state lines from other states to place a vote illegally.
Pondering thoughts for all to ponder.
Great job, Gerry.
Todd Snarr
Clarkston
Many thanks
To the family and many friends of the late Marcus Flerchinger, we wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses and for the condolences and support we have received. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to Don Brown, Pastor Herb Boreson, the Garfield County Road and Engineering Department and the wonderful ladies from the Pomeroy Methodist Church.
Debbie
Flerchinger
Clarkston