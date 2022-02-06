Good for Green
Three full-throated cheers for University of Idaho President Scott Green as he refuses to play the discredited supplicant before those he labels “conflict entrepreneurs” assailing public education with false charges of indoctrination.
The phrase could not be more appropriate in describing the dark-money stink tank known as the Idaho Freedom Foundation. (The word “think” belongs nowhere near Wayne Hoffman’s activities as head of an organization determined to destroy public schools and other services.)
Hoffman does know better than the ignorant accusations he hurls. Having been familiar with him in other roles prior to his taking this post, I gave him far too much the benefit of the doubt before he filled my landline last year with robocalls charging that Idaho’s public schools were teaching students “to hate America.” Such a blanket indictment of all educators — of widely varying opinions and abilities — revealed him to be a scoundrel, free of any excuses that might apply to his legislative lackeys.
Hoffman takes money from people hiding their identities to spread lies. Is there a worse form of indoctrination?
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Wasting money
Good job, city of Lewiston. You made Powers Avenue between 19th and 20th streets even worse — if that’s even possible — by “trying” to patch the holes you cut into them.
If you don’t know how to fix them properly, don’t fix them at all,.
At any given time, you’ll see six to eight guys “working” on whatever else you want to tear up when there are one or two guys actually working and the rest are just being shovel stands.
Where the hell are our tax dollars doing any good?
You are taxing us to death.
Oh sure, you’re not worried; you can afford it.
Make out tax dollars do some good in this community. Quit wasting it.
Bob Dean
Lewiston
Must be true
I just read this news flash online, so it must be true:
A new medical study has determined that people dead for more than two years are less likely to test positive for COVID-19.
They are also 10 times more likely to vote Democratic than their living counterparts.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia