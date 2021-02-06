Admires Peterson’s courage
I have voted primarily Republican for more than 50 years. I admire the courage and moral fortitude it took for Eric Peterson to write his opinion of former President Donald Trump. I think Rebecca Crea thought she was insulting you when she called you a RINO (Republican in name only). What she actually did was to compare you with one of the leading Republicans in the land, Mitch McConnell. He was quoted as saying the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol “was fed lies” and was “provoked by the president.”
You, sir, are in good company.
Being a Republican is much more than blindly following someone. If Crea can’t figure that out, she should embrace the new GOP symbol — the lemming.
Ron Rose
Lewiston
Defends Peterson
I have noted the recent kerfluffle between Eric Peterson and the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee. This is not the first time, by far. I have known Peterson for several decades now. He is a good friend and my brother in Christ. He is also very intelligent. If they succeed in kicking him off the committee, it will have the effect of reducing the average IQ on the committee by several points.
Mind you, ever since Little Bush invaded Iraq on a pretext, I have had no use for the Republican Party at all. Nonetheless, seeing these people on the committee trying to get rid of Peterson because he had something negative to say about former President Donald Trump is ridiculous.
It is no longer news that Trump lost, lost, lost the election.
Now that Trump can no longer hide behind the presidency, the bad news about him is going to multiply and his many transgressions will be revealed. Hopefully, he will be locked up.
If these people don’t want to hear bad things about their idol, they need to run into a cave and collapse the entrance.
Danny
Radakovich
Lewiston
Proud of Peterson
Plaudits for attorney Eric Peterson, Nez Perce County Republicans’ vice chairman, who dared to honestly express the obvious, i.e., that former President Donald Trump supported efforts to intimidate and harass election workers, and then incited the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, leaving our country with, among other sorry issues, national dishonor, disgrace, and five dead with many more injured and emotionally scarred.
Peterson’s opinion (see, Lewiston Tribune’s Feb. 2 front page) supported impeaching Trump as it would send “a clear message that the constitutions of our nation and states and our rule of law have meaning and teeth.”
Then Jim Evans, Nez Perce County Republicans’ chairman, purportedly called for Eric’s resignation for “being critical” of Trump?
Shame on Evans. And shame on the local and national Republican Party’s dumb, deaf and blind obedience to Trump, who — as he continually reveals and demonstrates — only cares for Trump.
Mr. Peterson: Thank you as you’ve done yourself, the country and Idaho — including the Nez Perce County Republicans — proud, even of Evans is unable and/or simply unwilling, to see it or hear it.
Ned A. Cannon
Lewiston
Evans should quit
Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee Chairman Jim Evans should resign, not Eric Peterson.
We currently live in a world where our political leaders exude negativity. To be right, the other side has to be wrong. And they can’t be right if they aren’t of your same political affiliation. I believe our Founding Fathers and mothers would be ashamed of how fractured America is becoming.
I applaud Peterson for not following the canned GOP narrative by denouncing former President Donald Trump’s actions related to Jan. 6. Peterson’s mistake of including his GOP title on a private opinion was easily cured by his subsequent public statements.
As a truly conservative independent, I chose to speak up in defense of Peterson on the NPC Republicans Facebook page — subsequently quoted by the Tribune — because I largely agreed with his comments.
Evans acts with sole editing authority on that page and made personal, offensive statements directed at me while commenting publicly as the “NPC Republicans” page itself — meaning those negative, personal comments poorly represented the entire membership.
That is seemingly hypocritical because it’s precisely why Evans called for Peterson’s resignation; publicly speaking a personal opinion that represented the entire membership. Even more ironic was that Evans chose to delete those comments and removed me from the NPC Republicans Facebook page when I offered a different opinion.
I thought Republicans denounced the cancel culture, yet it seems Evans is an active participant, which does not demonstrate the poise and leadership his chairman position requires.
Mike Menegas
Lewiston