Took offense
I was disgusted and offended while reading the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 22 Sunday edition.
The Tribune published a story about gay rodeos, starting on Page 1C and had a picture of a rodeo participant and lecturer with an illustration in the background on Page 3C.
At first, I passed over the illustration, but then I wanted to see what it said about rodeos. The picture appears to be a man fondling himself. It looks obscene to me.
Is this the kind of illustration that our community wants to see in their paper? I would say emphatically no.
The picture of the lecturer and participant could have been taken from another angle without the offensive illustration in the background.
Please have someone vet pictures that will be printed in your paper. After all, you do have a reputation to uphold.
Barbara Matteson
Lewiston
Blaming the victims
Regarding the letter titled “Dancing with the devil,” J.C. Passmore started off with a few facts. But soon after, he flew right off the rails with his subsequent argument.
I understand his opposition to abortion, but the bizarre comparisons to barnyard animals, eating fetuses, aborted mothers and Bryan Kohberger stretched his argument past the breaking point.
If the intent of his letter was to make outlandish statements in order to anger sane people, well, he succeeded.
But, why did Passmore have to take a cheap shot and mention the murders in Moscow? Is he that far out of the loop not to realize that emotions are still raw from that tragedy?
Then to blame the victims (while saying that he wasn’t blaming them) by implying that they should have known better and deserved their deaths, went beyond the pale. His know-it-all attitude while relating Kohberger’s crime strategy was truly sickening.
You know nothing, Mr. Passmore, so spare us any more of your “wisdom.”
I just pray that the victims’ grieving families don’t ever see that awful letter. They have suffered enough without you piling on.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Idaho welcomes you
A San Francisco slave reparations committee led by social justice progressives proposes to reward each longtime Black resident $5 million for “decades of systematic repression” and allow total debt forgiveness.
Complete disarmament of California citizens is contemplated for the future, according to Gov. — and soon to be Democratic presidential nominee — Gavin Newsom. And liberals will celebrate “Special Persons Day” this year instead of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.
As a result, loaded U-Haul trailers are leaving dangerous maxi-weird California to more free states and U-Hauls always return empty.
The state of Oregon also has other plans, including the stiffest restrictions on gun ownership ever passed. So now more than two-thirds of Oregon wants to secede and be formally annexed to free and safer Idaho.
Farther north, the once great state of Washington has passed more anti-Second Amendment laws. And the eastern half also desires to be part of Idaho, which is now in the top five of the most attractive states to move to. They are welcome to gun-friendly Idaho as long as those fleeing Democratic progressive liberal states are not missionaries destined to bring their political poison with them because liberals destroy every damn thing they touch. Inner-city commerce, tranquility and safety have been lost.
Modern, dependable fossil-fueled transportation and the oil industry itself is sliding toward destruction.
And why do they consider bacteria found on Mars a sign of life, yet a heartbeat on Earth is not?
John Webb
Reubens
Staff up the IRS
If you’ve ever tried to talk to someone from the Internal Revenue Service, good luck. You cannot. Their recorder machine will just hang up on you.
They are holding my refund of excess taxes I paid in 2021 because I am not computer literate enough or inclined to send it to cyberspace.
The IRS needs to have its labor force sufficient enough to ensure that everyone pays his fair share. They cannot let the fat cats, such as former President Donald Trump and some of our representatives, use every illegal and immoral ruse and lie to avoid funding our government.
Please, write your representatives and let them know that we want the IRS fully funded and staffed.
Ken McLaughlin
Clarkston