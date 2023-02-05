Misunderstood
In his letter published Jan. 29, Dick Mitchell must have misunderstood my letter. I didn’t say turn off turbines to stimulate solar. I said turn off turbines to save salmon. The result would be to stimulate solar.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 12:31 am
In trying to twist my words, he brought attention to my crusade to turn off turbines sooner and put my name in the newspaper again. He also wished me luck with that.
Luck is not what I use. I like to use logic, planning and strategy.
For example, a federal court suit could stop the turbines. Federal courts have been favorable to salmon in previous suits. They may agree more with me than thee.
It’s not logical to kill fish to get energy when solar energy falls freely on every roof. Central power production and the grid are environmental evils that need to go away.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
Stop the siphon
One of the largest pristine lakes in our country is Priest Lake, the “crown jewel of Idaho.” The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has a laudatory goal of trying to cool the waters of Priest River during the summer to establish and enhance a trout fishery below the lake.
However well meaning they may be (and they are), Fish and Game has suggested a most ill-conceived plan to build an 8,000-foot siphon (5 feet in diameter) to suck cold water from the hypolimnion (a level of the lake with cool water) and dump the cooler water over the outlet dam into the river.
Senate Bill 1021, now pending in the Idaho Legislature, would simply require the approval of the Legislature, as well as the governor, before a plan offered by Fish and Game or any other entity could be implemented. Such oversight is required to avoid any harm or damage to one of the most beautiful lakes in North America.
Please contact and encourage your state representative and senator to pass SB 1021.
Go to stopthepriestlakesiphon.org to see why this is so important.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Disenfranchised
Aggressive moves by Idaho Republicans to disenfranchise younger voters speaks volumes about the kinds of unwelcome change they see coming in future election cycles.
National trends show voters ages 40 and younger solidly rejecting the current GOP’s toxic swill of racism, homophobia, climate/medical/science denial, mass species extinction, election denial and voter suppression, censorship of school curriculum and library books and, perhaps most especially, the theocratic breach of church and state culminating in the moral horror of government-forced childbirth.
As has been seen worldwide from South Africa to Georgia, efforts to clamp down on “too much democracy” produce the opposite result: The harder old, conservative white people and their rich enablers try to stop everyone else from voting, the more resolved we become that everyone will get to vote and everyone’s vote will count.
The most ironic and absurd argument against “letting” younger people participate in the electoral process and related legislative activities, such as public hearings, is that they are simple-minded fools whose only understanding of current events comes from social media and the internet. Look in the mirror, oldsters: The economic, political and educational disenfranchisement younger Americans experience daily is firsthand, direct and undeniable.
Chris Norden
Moscow
