Vote well
Real news is historical — whether it’s 10 minutes or 10 years.
Real news will stand the test of time because it is objective, fact based and verifiable.
Fake news is hysterical — and not hysterical funny, but rather hysterical unhinged, fact-free, unverifiable, unsourced, agenda-driven, hyperbolic, deliberately misleading, toxic, malicious and relentlessly anti-America.
Hmmm — is there any chance that every corrupt, lying, deep-state Marxist in the FBI, Justice Department, CIA, National Security Agency, IRS, NBA, NFL, CNN, ABC, NBC, NPR, Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health and Black Lives Matter is also a Democrat? ...
Marxism is a radical religion where God has been replaced by the police state.
Progressivism, socialism, communism, fascism, even Nazism all trace back to Karl Marx and his teachings. If you doubt this, do a tiny bit of research. ...
Socialism is a slippery slope turning into a fatal free fall.
We are indeed close to that edge. The “Build Back Boondoggle” could have finished it, as could have the fraudulent and corrupt “Voting Rights” bill.
The difference between the nanny state and a full-on police state could be one vote — yours.
The Democratic Party has been taken over by openly activist/anti-U.S. Marxists.
The ComMarxucRat party of neo-Marxist criminals smell both victory and defeat.
This is made obvious by their own desperate actions and never-ending deception.
It’s not too late. Never give up. Vote well.
God moves in mysterious ways. There is still some time.
Pray to Jesus. Know your enemies and be ready.
J.C. Passmore Jr.
Elk City
Make a difference
As teenagers, we experienced many firsts — our first date, our first driving lesson, our first job interview — and most of us had a supportive adult to help guide us through it all. But not all teenagers have that caring adult in their lives.
Teenagers need a sense of stability, connection and guidance — especially with big life tasks, such as enrolling in college, finding jobs and establishing healthy relationships. Not only that, but they are rapidly developing mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Think back to the adults who made an impact during your teenage years. Did they play a role in changing the trajectory of your life? They most likely did by providing stability and support. Many teenagers in Idaho need this guidance. The impact of a caring adult is crucial as they navigate life and its many challenges. We never outgrow the need for a family.
You can make a difference, and you won’t have to do it alone. The state of Idaho provides assistance in medical and dental insurance, foster care reimbursement, case management services, support groups and more.
Foster care informational meetings occur monthly.
Learn how you can make an impact in the life of a teenager. Visit: fosteringidaho.org or call 211.
Margaret Zysk
Genesee
Proud to support Trump
I don’t understand people who are supposed to be smart yet they come up with the most ridiculous arguments against any subject or person. Let’s take former President Donald Trump, for example.
Here is a man who’s only goal in life was to make life better for the average American person.
In four years, he accomplished more than the previous presidents combined.
He kept Russia, China, North Korea and Iran in check.
He brokered a deal with Israel and the Arabs.
He destroyed ISIS and its caliphate.
He cut taxes and regulations that resulted in an economic boom.
He rebuilt the U.S. armed forces.
He defended our right to bear arms, our right to religion and our right to liberty and life.
Does this sound like someone who wants to overthrow our Constitution?
In spite of all of this, Trump was vilified and debased.
He was impeached twice by Democrats bent on seeing him removed from office or preventing him from running for office again.
Trump finds himself in the same position as Winston Churchill after World War II when he was removed from office.
The British electorate realized their mistake and voted him back in during the next election.
I am proud to be called a minion of Donald Trump, a traitor and unpatriotic if that is your definition of the aforementioned terms.
I support Trump and will vote for him again if he chooses to run.
David Estes
Lewiston