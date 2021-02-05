Vendetta against Trump
Five years ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party, so full of hate for former President Donald Trump, waged a vendetta of pure hate.
The Lewiston Tribune’s Opinion page upped this hatred of Trump, yet nobody ever talked, spoke or even interviewed him from this Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. From the 2020 presidential election, I saw more judges and legislators changing the election laws.
Censorship progressed to extreme that if you are a conservative, you will be censored. You are being censored by Twitter, Facebook, Google and the major news media.
Now you have Marty Trillhaase in charge of the Opinion page. He is in an 8-by-8-foot office. All he does is watch a computer, living in a fantasy world.
Mr. Trillhaase, I am a landlord and was in Lewiston. The corruption and the stupidity of politicians was enduring.
Mr. Trillhaase, one renter was a 16-year-old child having a second child before she reached 17-years-old.
Mr. Trillhaase, you chastised me because I was on Social Security.
You were right, it is a pyramid scheme.
But Mr. Trillhaase, 553,000 are homeless in the U.S. Also, they are in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Now you have an idiot in the White House impeding this vaccination in the U.S.
We have serious problems.
President Joe Biden for eight years collected Social Security.
In two days, he signed 23 executive orders — one legalizing illegals so they can collect welfare — along with open borders and a kangaroo court for Trump.
Howard Miller
Asotin