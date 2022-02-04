Media is one-sided
A few years ago, the media would have been so busy putting down the president it would take up the whole news hour on television and would have made headlines in all the newspapers.
Today, there have been maybe five words about President Joe Biden’s talk to reporters.
The media is so one-sided and paid for by politics, it’s unreal.
JoeObamma’s followers are getting what they deserve, so don’t worry. Joe’s got your back.
At least the media should try to be honest, but money talks.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Disputes wind turbines
The Democratic Party, which wants one-party rule on energy, wants wind turbines.
Facts: There are 57,000 turbines in the United States. There are 1,040 of them in Garfield County.
The cost for each is $850 million to $950 million.
Each turbine blade costs $17,000.
Their life expectancy is 20 years. The cost for a new, all-electric pickup truck is $50,000.
The cost of installing a charging station for your home is $7,000 to $10,000.
To replace the car battery, it will cost $5,500 or more.
Now California is banning natural gas in 2023.
In 2019, there was 3.2 hours of interruptions in the United States. But in 2020, the interruptions went up by more than 73 percent.
I don’t give a damn about the civil service people. What about the people working in the private sector?
Fact: The Democratic Party and some in the Republican Party are lining their pockets.
Howard Miller
Asotin