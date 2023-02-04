Annoyed
Please stop the flashing adds in the puzzle section.
What could be more obnoxious then trying to do a puzzle while an advertisement, that uses up the puzzle screen space, flashes in your face?
How annoying.
Dick Mitchell
Lewiston
Speakers for life
Casey Gunning, Rebecca Kiessling, and Jonathan Roumie were among the “super star” speakers at the 2023 March for Life in Washington, D.C., and the Walk for Life in California. ...
Gunning, a Special Olympics’ athlete with Down syndrome, wowed the crowd with her humor and profound remarks by stating — with her twin sister, Sister Mary O’Connor of the Sisters of Life Order, at her side — she is not handicapped, but “handi-capable.”
She went on to say, “Your child will be a blessing to you and to the world.”
Gunning wound down her speech with an emphatic: “America, we need you — and you need us.”
Kiessling (Savethe1.com) is an attorney who is “100% pro-life” and glad to be alive herself, particularly as the product of rape.
She said, “I did not deserve the death penalty for my father’s crime.”
Kiessling has grown weary with her “people group” being “systematically targeted for destruction” and called “Satan’s spawn.”
She said, “I am just as worthy of love as any of you” and expressed gratitude to the audience and to the law (at the time) for protecting her. Kiessling reemphasized her plea for the unborn, including those conceived, as she was, with: “Please defend us.”
Roumie, who portrays Jesus in the popular TV series “The Chosen,” described the fight for the unborn as the “noblest and worthiest cause” and challenged the crowd to “change the culture by impacting the culture” and to “mute the noise” and “embrace counter-culture” and “swim against the current.”
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Refuting Foreman
Sen. Dan Foreman’s claim that his bill, Senate Bill 1007, to repeal Idaho’s ban on militia groups parading in public with guns is necessary because the ban violates First and Second amendment rights, is incorrect, according to Mary McCord, legal director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law and former U.S. assistant attorney general for national security.
McCord submitted a letter to Idaho’s House and Senate leadership stating “Idaho’s prohibition against unauthorized paramilitary organizations is fully consistent with the First and Second amendments to the U.S. Constitution and with the Idaho Constitution.”
The Supreme Court has already upheld a law forbidding paramilitary activity by “any body of men whatever, other than the regular organized volunteer militia.”
Idaho’s statute is a protection for everyone. We do not want private militias to appear armed in public. Such unregulated militias might show up anywhere, anytime, at peaceful protest marches or polling places. Armed militias present a form of intimidation.
Idaho’s current statute restricts unauthorized groups with weapons that often hinder or complicate actions by police. We urge legislators to maintain this ban to ensure that we all feel safe to exercise our rights to free speech and assembly without intimidation.
Kathy Dawes and Myron Schreck
Moscow