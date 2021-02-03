Worth fighting for
Thomas Jefferson was quoted as saying: “Experience hath shewn, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.”
The Citizens United decision seems to be absolute proof that Jefferson owned some sort of crystal ball from which he saw the transfer of power from the people to the filthy rich and their politicians.
Jefferson also asserted that “Experience demands that man is the only animal which devours his own kind, for I can apply no milder term to the general prey of the rich on the poor.”
For the past 48 months, the American people have been tortured into watching the hateful war between the 15 percent fringes. Truth has been the primary victim. To embrace the truth, I beg of you: Stop listening to generalities and require specifics. As a group, we allowed the storming of the Capitol.
Again, quoting Jefferson: “The greatest good we can do our country is to heal its party divisions and make them one people.”
I was a soldier once and this opinion comes from just one soldier: Would you people please start acting like you are worth fighting for again.
Doug Thornton
Lewiston
Donate stimulus checks
Robanna Brosten, I loved your Jan. 17 letter on donating stimulus checks to those who are struggling to keep afloat. There are so many great charities working hard to help people who truly need it in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Thank God for the givers, those who are doing it out of the goodness of their hearts.
You who don’t feel you need the money will be blessed abundantly by giving it to those who are in desperate need.
If you donate in the name of our Lord Jesus, I promise you God will bless you over and above what you gave. Try it. It works.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Come to Idaho, Mike
Former Vice President Mike Pence is now homeless and is said to be looking for a new home. Let us invite him and Mrs. Pence to visit Idaho for a vacation and/or house hunting. They will enjoy the scenery and the people. We can say thank you for their service.
Jess Stone
Lewiston