Pack of lies
The conspiracy-theory laden pack of disjointed lies Richard Eggleston presented on Feb. 21 is a tremendous disservice to this newspaper’s readers. Among other things, Eggleston disingenuously reports that, as of Jan. 29, there were 10,748 reported adverse reactions and 501 deaths “from current COVID-19 vaccines.”
That is, he reports that these deaths were a result of vaccination.
The interested reviewer may want to check: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
Between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14, the reporting system for potential vaccine complications (called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS) included 934 reported deaths in the U.S. with more than 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered. Apparently, Eggleston did not feel compelled to share with his readers that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration physicians review records for every single reported case, including death certificates, autopsy reports and medical records. They have found no potential causal patterns associated with COVID-19 vaccination and death.
The only significant side-effect of COVID-19 vaccination is an anaphylaxis reaction that occurs within 30 minutes of vaccination. This is why people are asked to wait for a period after vaccination. If an anaphylaxis reaction occurs, it is easily treated. These reactions have been occurring at a rate of two to five for every 1 million vaccinated in the U.S.
The balance of Eggleston’s column is more lies and distortions. By any chance, is it possible to find a conservative contributor to this paper who isn’t a complete wingnut like Eggleston or Dennis Prager?
Douglas Call
Pullman