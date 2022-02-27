What about Clintongate?
Last Friday federal Special Prosecutor John Durham dropped more facts on his investigation into the 2016 presidential election interference by Hillary Clinton and her campaign. It was not in the Saturday, Sunday, Monday (no paper) or Tuesday Lewiston Tribune.
I wonder why not?
Coverup?
Durham says Clinton’s presidential campaign hired some computer thugs to spy or hack into the Trump Tower server, a health care provider server and the White House server after Donald Trump was elected president.
These are federal crimes. Looks like the three-time loser Clinton still just can’t get over it.
Russia, Russia was actually Clinton, Clinton.
Come on, Tribune. Report on the biggest scandal in American politics since Watergate — Clintongate.
America needs to know the truth.
Jeff Sayre
Lewiston
Reverse discrimination
In regard to President Joe Biden’s promise to put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court: If he does so, this automatically excludes a white judge, Hispanic judge, Native American judge, Asian American judge, African American male judge, etc., who may be equally qualified or perhaps more qualified than the female Black judge that Biden will have handpicked.
This is reverse discrimination and narrow favoritism in a very public way.
Of course, some would say that since Black women were discriminated against for so many years, this intention of Biden to put the first Black woman on the high court just evens up an old score.
But this is like saying that for many years an older brother was continually beating up his younger brother. So when the parents discover the bullying treatment, they should tie up the older brother so that the younger brother can easily beat up his older brother in retaliation. Two wrongs make a right, as the mother and father see it. This is how Biden evidently sees it.
When presidents appoint judges to the Supreme Court according to their own prejudices, then this increases the chances that the moral character of the new judges will be something less than desirable — and consequently their rulings will reflect that lack of moral character.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Time for a change
So what have our great legislators done for you?
They have cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy. And they continue to reduce funding for our educational institutions. And now they refuse to cancel the sales tax on groceries, which would help our low-income workers and those on a fixed income. Is this really fair?
Do they really represent their constituents?
In November you will have an opportunity to continue this same old unjust distribution of wealth or make changes.
The choice is up to you.
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston
Growing a grudge
... I am incarcerated in the Nez Perce County Jail due to probation violations that have been used against me in the original offense that is a felony in Idaho but a misdemeanor just a couple miles away in Washington state — possession of a controlled substance (meth).
It’s been a month now.
I understand this is not acceptable and for that reason, I took responsibility for my actions and accepted a plea agreement of two years probation and 100 hours of community service for my first offense.
Since June 1, they have found five ways I apparently have violated probation causing a warrant to be issued for my arrest.
I denied three of the five, which was accepted. But I’m still being transported on a “rider” to what they call retained jurisdiction. According to the head supervisor of probation and parole, I would benefit from these six months.
I understand it is not OK to do drugs. But because the judge agreed with that idea, despite objection by my state-appointed attorney, I have already lost my place, my cat, my three cars, my job, my girlfriend and I am going to miss being by my dad’s side as he is in his last few months of life.
And they wonder why people lose control of behavior unexpectedly and act out in violent ways. This is not a positive solution in my case. And I’m growing a grudge against the system.
Treatment, not sitting here watching TV, could of helped me.
Eric Baker
Lewiston
Stands corrected
Michael Estlund, I do stand corrected. You may be right about the cost of wind turbines.
But, they stand 280 feet tall. There’s the cost of metal stress and fatigue. Plus there are the number of birds they destroy.
Just think: There are 1,040 wind turbines in Garfield County.
Lower Granite Dam runs 2.1 million households. It takes 149 wind turbines to run 75,000 households.
Wind turbines do not last 30 years. They’re lucky to last 20 years. In fact, you pay for them when you pay your light bills.
Fact: Wind turbines and solar panel farms are just con jobs.
A 2,000-acre solar farm would produce 300,000 megawatts, but the temperature would be 565 Celsius.
When Barack Obama ran for president, I said, OK, fine. But after the first speech about teaching kindergarten children sex education, I became inquisitive and questioned how corrupt the Democratic Party is.
I get my questions answered through Google.
Howard Miller
Asotin