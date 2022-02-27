Bringing U.S. to standstill
The Biden-Obama energy policies are going grind the American people to a standstill, which is exactly what President Joe Biden and his cohorts want.
They tried mandates and people rebelled. So now, they’re using energy, fuel, electricity and food.
By raising costs, they will try to keep people from living an uncontrolled life,
They want control of people.
A few years ago, we were energy independent. Other countries respected the U.S. Our borders were starting to become controlled. Food was a lot cheaper. Prices for everything were reasonable.
Now look at what has been happening in the U.S. thanks to the Biden-Obama policies.
To those who voted for Biden, I hope you are happy with things.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Tribune’s crisis merchants
On Feb. 17, Marty Trillhaase described a law as “obscure” without making it less obscure for readers by citing the law.
He wrote 588 words on the topic but left no room for this simple paragraph: The law is Idaho Code 46-802 (https://is.gd/kU76Ip).
The bill to repeal it is House Bill 475 (https://is.gd/tsx0wL).
Perhaps that’s because the statute covers carrying firearms in a parade or conducting military exercises. Neither of those things really occurred in Lewiston on June 6, 2020.
The next day, the Tribune described events as largely peaceful. Two days later, however, it reported grumbling by business owners at a Lewiston City Council meeting about the Defend Lewiston demonstration.
Later in the week, Trillhaase had written his first attack editorial on the topic.
Contrast Trillhaase’s description of an “armed invasion” with a Facebook post from Tribune neighbor Brava’s restaurant. Brava’s served folks from both demonstrating groups that day.
Over a picture of open carry demonstrators they wrote:
“We had this wonderful group in for lunch today, all very kind. ... We’ve had many people in today from all walks of life, differing backgrounds and different ways they’ve been sharing their message today. We appreciate each and every one and absolutely love to see our community come together, peacefully, and in their own ways.”
Love those positive waves, Brava’s.
Their contrast with the Tribune crisis merchants reminds me of Crowded House’s lyric:
“They come to build a wall between us. We know they won’t win.”
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Racing downhill
Of course (according to the mainstream media), the high prices at the gas pumps are due to the Russia/ Ukraine situation. President Joe Biden shutting down U.S. oil production, stopping the Keystone Pipeline and bringing us 7.5% yearly inflation have nothing to do with it.
In a related news item, I read that the U.S. Olympic bobsled team had renamed their sled “Biden” because nothing else had ever brought America downhill faster.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Taken for granted
So, after having subscribed to the Lewiston Tribune for more than 40 years I am informed that I no longer have a carrier and must subscribe to the online edition. This is truly a minor inconvenience.
Upon opening my Wednesday paper, I see no grocery ads, no coupons, nothing extra. Isn’t the Tribune still ad supported?
Along comes Sunday and what do you know? No comics, no Parade magazine, no ads, no coupons. The big insult came when my wife saw an ad on Facebook for 51% off your online subscription.
Nobody offered us a discount.
Now I am paying the same price for less newspaper and feeling pretty damned used.
Apparently with the Tribune, as with many other businesses, loyalty counts for nothing.
Mike Acree
Lewiston