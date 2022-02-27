Welcome to WokeLand
As the government now owns all businesses (in the name of social justice), new edicts are hereby announced.
1. The name America is changed to WokeLand, which is a democratic country.
2. All states are canceled, as boundaries are erased as well as all state laws and lollipops.
3. Each area, formally called states, will be numbered and ruled by a friendly federally appointed czar. Czars will have absolute power to control the people and lollipops of each area by any means necessary.
4. Federal laws and the old Constitution are being rewritten by the Marxist Party. They write all laws in lower case because they hate capitalism.
5. WokeLand laws can be challenged. The jury will be composed of friendly critical race theory college professors. The death penalty is the only mandated option for challengers.
6. Women’s sports are banned. Transgender sports are not banned. A man can become a woman by repeating the phrase, “I am a woman.”
7. Guns are banned in WokeLand. It is even against the law to point your finger and say, “Bang.”
8. Because 20% of the population is now supporting the 80% homeless, the tax for every worker is 99%, (snot funny).
9. When people expire, the government of WokeLand gets everything, including your shoes, socks and underwear.
10. Anyone who uses the word dystopian will disappear, (snot funny either).
11. There is free speech for any word not in the 20,000-page “No Say List.”
Jim Emmert
Kamiah