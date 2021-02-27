Give Simpson a chance
Rep. Mike Simpson has developed a bold framework for “re-imagining the Northwest energy landscape and recovering critically endangered salmon.” By calling for the removal of the four Lower Snake River dams, he shows not only political courage, but also respect for facts.
One knee jerking politician called Simpson a “traitor,” demanded his resignation, and shrieked the plan will “destroy Idaho!” He didn’t read Simpson’s plan.
Benefits the dams provide can be replaced. Seventeen billion dollars have been spent on Columbia Basin fish mitigation. Yet more salmon species are listed as threatened or endangered today than in 1980, including all of Idaho’s wild salmon species. The salmon cannot be replaced.
One problem is too many obstacles along their up-to-900-mile swim from ocean to spawning bed. Salmon need a smolt-to-adult return ratio of 4 percent to achieve recovery. With eight dams to go through (four on the Columbia, four on the Snake), Idaho’s wild salmon SAR is 0.84 percent. This is a road to extinction.
Another problem is warm water. The lower Snake, once free-flowing and cold, is now a string of stagnant reservoirs and dams. Only 16 to 20 percent of migrating Snake Basin juvenile salmon reach the ocean, which is increasingly warm and acidic. Forget about snowpack cooling the rivers. Average annual snowpack in northern Idaho is expected to drop 72 percent by the 2090s.
The status quo is over. Give Simpson’s energy and salmon concept the good reading it deserves.
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
Losing ground
... In 1969, Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, proposed a moratorium to stop the building of the fourth dam on the Snake River which was Lower Granite but this fell on deaf ears.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can and has tweaked studies on anadromous fish to its liking, according to a retired Army Corps employee. Money and power also had aided them in continuing to have salmon maimed and tortured while trying to make it back to their homelands. ...
When I completed a study on the Colombia Plateau tribes for Bureau of Land Management, I was able to speak with now deceased Richard Powaukee Sr. about the 29 different fish he had fished as a youngster on the Clearwater near Ahsahka. Those are gone or on the brink of extermination.
It is hard as the tribal people of this land can no longer make salmon flour or use salmon to prevent Alzheimer’s and other diseases. They now need cataract removal, knee replacements and heart surgery whereas the fish once took acre of tribal health.
This was not trophy or prize fishing but taking only what was needed for subsistence.
When is Mother Earth going to have a healing of what is left on her bosom? Treaties also fall on deaf ears, except with Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and a few others who know Mother Earth. She can only sustain us so long. Are our clean air and water next to go so we can no longer survive?
Lucinda G. Simpson
Lapwai