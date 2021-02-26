Embracing nonsense
The Lewiston Tribune’s commitment to uninformed science is on full display with Dick Eggleston’s rant from Sunday. And let’s be clear: The Alfords pay for this nonsense and embrace it. Why? That’s the question.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Amnesty doesn’t help U.S.
After much thought, I cannot see a significant benefit to U.S. citizens by opening our borders and by granting amnesty to 11 million citizens from other countries living in the U.S. without proper papers (formerly known as illegal aliens), including many with documented criminal records.
Maybe someone can enlighten me as to why the government is going to such great lengths to benefit these people while placing a huge financial burden on U.S. citizens.
Chris Moore
Lewiston