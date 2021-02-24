Waiting for vaccine
Because of a clerical error, this letter was attributed to the wrong author. Its correct version appears here.
———
We live in Clearwater County. We have inquired several times about where we can get the vaccine when it arrives.
My mother is 95 years old, has had two heart attacks, and has diabetes. Clearwater Valley Hospital informed me that they would set up an appointment for her on April 12, which is 2½ months from now.
She should have been in the first group, but she was never even offered the chance to do so. I have read on the Idaho website that more than 300 people in Clearwater County have already received the vaccine. Her doctor is one who is on staff at Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinic, and she clearly is aware of my mother’s vulnerability.
My husband is 77 years old and I am 73. According to the governor’s plan, our age puts us in the second group eligible to receive the vaccine. We also were told we would have to wait until April 12 to receive the vaccine.
I spoke to the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, and they responded that I should call back in a few weeks.
It is a bit hard for me to believe that any of them have an interest in protecting Idaho citizens. It seems this vaccine rollout is nothing but a joke.
I have emailed the governor’s office and, as you might have guessed, I have received no response.
I hope others are getting better service than we are here in Clearwater Country.
Paula Paananen
Lenore
Enemy of the people
Because of a clerical editor, a previous published version of this letter was attributed to the wrong author.
————
Sen. C. Scott Grow: ... You are an enemy of the people of Idaho, ... an enemy of individual liberty and freedom, ... an enemy of cancer patients needing proven treatment prescribed by their doctor. ...
You are the enemy of people living with chronic pain who don’t want to live with pharmaceutical pain pills, ... the enemy of veterans who have served our country valiantly and who are trying to manage their post-traumatic stress disorder without prescription narcotics.
You are the enemy of doctors and scientists who are conducting research to discover new medicines and treatments that could have endless possibilities. You are causing a huge number of citizens to break a law that is rejected throughout most of the country.
While cannabis is already illegal in Idaho, the demand is strong and so is the supply. You prefer the black market and provide sanctuary for gangs and criminals, guaranteeing their income stream rather than controlling the product flow, regulating the safety and quality, and keeping the revenue and taxes in Idaho.
You are an enemy of individual freedom and liberty. People should be the ultimate masters of what goes into their bodies. That’s not for you to dictate to others.
We all know the point of this effort is to deny the freedom of choice for Idahoans now and in the future when we don’t even know what the future holds. ...
You have my attention, along with many other freedom-loving Idahoans. Shame on you.
Brad Campbell
Nampa