Hold media accountable
Our political parties have always had differing priorities but have always come together in furtherance of the common good. With the advent of cable news, viewers flocked to CNN or Fox News to get news laced with entertainment. While the cable companies profited from partisan news, in Washington , D.C., there seemed to be less cooperation.
Today the rise of social media and political polarization are inextricably linked together.
An example is the company that banned the former president from its platform the last month of his presidency. Apparently the four years of thousands of tweeted lies and misinformation were OK. In essence company profits were more important than the health of our democratic republic.
Apart from its effect on political polarization, social media plays a role in societal polarization. An example here is the misinformation leading to attempts to ban teachers from teaching real facts and historical truths. And we can’t forget all the needless deaths resulting from misinformation about COVID-19, its treatments and vaccines. It is way past time to hold media companies accountable.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino
Words to live by
In these troubled times, some observations from an old man:
1. Think big and live small. ...
2. Know nothing, and never stop learning. ...
3. Own little and own nothing worth stealing. ...
4. Strive to be comfortably poor and to be worthy of your successes. Be wary of unearned fame and wealth. They are like hungry alligators that will eventually devour those vain enough to pursue them.
5. Study the Ten Commandments. You will see that six of them say: “Don’t be greedy. ...”
6. Practice the Golden Rule, and don’t worry. Live in the moment, and let the greater plan unfold. ....
7. Never forget that the greatest truths have a strange way of hiding in plain sight (E=Mc2 was always there). ...
If the universe is not an accident, then we are not an accident. It appears the universe was meant to be observed, and we are meant to observe it. ...
8. Work hard, play hard, retire early and retire often. Be happy, humble and diligent. Doors will open, and perseverance is key. We also have the key to our own shackles. Use it. Be truly free while you still can. Possessions are a ball and chain. You don’t own “stuff.” It owns you. ...
Nobody wins the rat-race. Downsize now while you can. ...
9. The only certainty is uncertainty, even while we are surrounded by signs that we may never understand. ...
10. Honor the divine paradox of chance and choice. And when you’re done praying to your God — faithfully flip a coin.
J.C. Passmore Jr.
Elk City