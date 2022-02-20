Keep Lewiston beautiful
Thanks to the litter pickup crews for cleaning up Lewiston.
It looks so much better. Let’s do our part to help keep it that way by making sure trash doesn’t escape from our truck beds, and insure our garbage is disposed of properly.
Let’s keep Lewiston beautiful.
Leave it better than you found it!
Wendy Larson
Lewiston
Pullman wins
Lewiston vs. Pullman airports: Lewiston is sitting around. Pullman is building. Lewiston commercial service is about to fly away and land in Pullman.
Enjoy the drive up.
Robert Rustebakke
Clarkston
Is it any wonder?
Democrats, in general, are idealists who actually believe the government can solve problems.
Republicans, in general, believe as Ronald Reagan famously claimed, that “government is the problem.”
So, in Republican-dominated Idaho we continue to elect people to prove Reagan right.
No wonder Ammon Bundy, who was once part of an armed takeover of a government installation, has come to Idaho to run for office.
No wonder Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who has continually tried to undermine our current governor, thinks she can be elected governor.
No wonder Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who was instrumental in sending needed pre-K education funds back to the feds in a foolish act of cut-off-your-nose-to-spite-your-face defiance, thinks she can become the new lieutenant governor.
No wonder the Idaho Freedom Foundation, an organization that hypocritically accepts loans from the government it considers to be “the problem,” has found Idaho to be fruitful hunting grounds for ideological candidates who easily win elections against idealistic hopefuls.
And no wonder this old Idahoan still prefers leaders with high ideals over those blinded by narrow ideologies.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Not one word
For four years, we had to put up with Trump-Russia collusion headlines from Lewiston Tribune whenever Rep. Adam Schiff stepped to the microphone to spout his lies.
On Friday, John Durham released a report that connected the Hillary Clinton campaign with paying for computer hacking on former President Donald Trump before and during his presidency, debunking the whole Trump-Russia theory. Not one word was printed in the Tribune about this report.
Publisher Nathan Alford, don’t continue to tell us how unbiased your local newspaper is.
We deserve better considering what we pay to have the local newspaper delivered to us. Whether you agree with Durham or not, your subscribers deserve to hear both sides of the story.
Art Schultheis
Colton
Costly enterprise
The Lewiston Tribune has in recent days publicized its circulation problems, having to curtail delivery service to certain areas. What the Tribune has not acknowledged is the cost of being a newspaper delivery contractor. All costs are absorbed by the carrier, including taxes, gas expenses and so on.
The final net profit to the carrier is potentially a third of the gross.
I do not expect this letter to be printed in the paper.
Jim Kluss
Lewiston
Nelson has the ‘right stuff’
I received a “robotext” criticizing our Idaho senator, David Nelson of District 5.
After investigating, I found the text was “fake news.”
Sen. Nelson has been working diligently, supporting several helpful bills as well as introducing Senate Bill 1271.
This bill provides a method for state dollars to reduce school levies.
We all know that almost every year, the local school districts require more money and we vote yes to self tax.
These dollars should come from the state budget, as mandated by our state constitution.
This proposed legislation is the “right stuff.”
Thank you, Sen. Nelson.
Steve Ford
Genesee
Can’t see it
Can’t see the funnies or crossword or Sudoku in your digital edition.
Thomas Dechert
Clarkston