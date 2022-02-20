Who’s kidding who?
Hey Keith Borgelt: I’m so glad you get some yuks from my letters.
I really crack up from all you geniuses on the right as well, especially the latest assertion that the Jan. 6 convention of traitors at the Capitol was merely “legitimate political discourse.”
Ha ha. That is so flapflipping funny (Insert laughing emoji).
Only an idiot could really believe that, right? So all you bozos must be just funnin, huh?
Don’t tell me, let me guess: It’s really hard for you to keep a straight face, right?
And you merry mirth makers don’t really think for a farting second that Mr. Bozo Biggest Loser really won the 2020 election, right?
Because there is absolutely no proof to support that absurdly ludicrous claim, other than Mr. Bigmouth’s never ending exhortations to that effect, which, though you have to give him credit for being in a class with the Energizer Bunny when it comes to gas bags, doesn’t make it so.
But there again, you’re just funnin, huh, pulling our legs, so to speak?
I mean, those assertions are beyond goofy, right?
More like downright idiotic, wouldn’t you really have to agree? Honestly?
But I really appreciate all the off-the-charts, outlandishly funny, stupid and goofy things coming from all you geniuses on the right and hope you get as many yuks from me as I do from you.
And you must be funnin, right, because you’re not just a bunch of morons, are you?
Or are you?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Old news
Frankly, I was disappointed in your article about the new normal for churches in your Feb. 13 edition.
It must have been written a couple of weeks ago, during the upsurge of the omicron variant. Now that the wave has passed and we are in a steep decline in the infection rate, I was hoping to read a discussion on where the churches would be once we level off at the bottom of the trough.
I am on the local synod council for the Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Inland Northwest Synod. I can tell you we are in ongoing discussions about where we will be two months from now, what will be the new normal then, not two weeks ago.
Do we continue to insist on strict masking and other safety measures or do we follow expected state and local guidelines going into April and the Easter season?
When I saw your article, I had hoped you could have provided more insight into the immediate future, not a rehash of the past.
In other words, I am underwhelmed.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Tribune is irresponsible
It’s disgraceful that the Lewiston Tribune continues to pay its Opinion page contributors to pen lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories.
It’s a serious problem when a publication that claims to uphold journalistic integrity would pay people to pen such nonsense, especially when heeding the nonsense could result in death.
The Tribune is supposed to meet journalistic standards. It’s falling woefully short of these days.
Richard Eggleston, in particular, is the worst of the lot.
Somehow he managed to get a medical degree while never learning the importance of peer review in science. I feel sympathy for anyone who has ever trusted Eggleston medically. If people listen to Eggleston, they might very well poison themselves — or worse, die from COVID-19 because they refuse to get vaccinated.
Yet the Tribune still pays him to pen his proven misinformation. Why?
Honesty, integrity and factual accuracy matters. It matters more in journalism than most professions.
Paying for the lies and misinformation that come from the likes of Dennis Prager, Marvin F. Dugger, Bob Hassoldt and Eggleston is an outright attack on factual reality, honesty and integrity.
It’s fueling the hate, rhetoric and misinformation that’s dividing this nation.
Newspapers are supposed to deliver honest, factually-based information to their readers, even on the Opinion pages, not the lies and misinformation these editorial page contributors deliver.
People assume the opinions of paid contributors are legitimate and factual because someone is paying for it. It’s monumentally irresponsible to not fact-check the paid contributors, even on the editorial pages.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Scientific wonder
Attach a bit of sandpaper to a baseball. Throw it a million miles. Assure that it rotates so that at the end it strikes the head of a match and lights it. In an attempt to witness Genesis, this is what international cooperation has achieved with the James Webb Space Telescope.
When so much of scientific achievement is hidden away, here’s a chance to see what we’re capable of.
Pat Poll
Lewiston