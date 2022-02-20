Inflation’s true cause
President Joe Biden is being heavily criticized for rising inflation, now at 7.5%. But I don’t remember any equivalent outrage when Ronald Reagan started his first term with prices rising at 10.3%.
Many blamed this on Democrat Jimmy Carter, but it was actually Republican Richard Nixon who imposed wage and price controls in 1971. During that year, the deficit was only $5 billion, but inflation was 9 percent.
In 1977, Republican Gerald Ford left Carter with a $66 billion deficit. But after that, the inflation rate fell to 5.7%.
Spending during the Reagan administration increased by an average of 2.5% and he tripled the national debt, but inflation went down rather than up. After passage of the $1.9 trillion CARES Act in March 2020, inflation did not rise or fall appreciably for the rest of the year.
The current inflation is primarily caused by cash-rich Americans chasing too few goods because of a pandemic-induced supply chain crisis.
Using data from the Federal Reserve and other economic sources, analyst Rodger Mitchell shows that there is no correlation between post war federal spending and inflation and no correlation between budget deficits and inflation. But there is a direct correlation between oil prices and inflation (see mythfighter.com/2020/08/18).
Economist Stephanie Kelton reminds her colleagues and politicians that it is too few goods and services that cause inflation, and that “countries like the United States and Japan had run up huge deficits over the last 30 or 40 years with no discernible adverse inflationary effects.”
Nick Gier
Moscow