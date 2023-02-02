Smells fishy
I’m glad to see sunlight on the issues of Hunter and China Joe OBama. However, “we the people” would like to know all the leakers.
Smells fishy
I’m glad to see sunlight on the issues of Hunter and China Joe OBama. However, “we the people” would like to know all the leakers.
Washington, D.C., is known for leaking like a faucet.
Who might be behind the curtain wanting to take down their selected king?
Could it be door No. 1 — Kenya Obama?
Door No. 2 could be Empress Nancy Pelosi.
Or No. 3 could possibly be Smash and Dash Hillary and/or all the above.
Hmm. This smells fishy.
Our great country has been through so much these past two years and not one positive thing has hiding, lying Biden done. It will take years to undo the damages he has caused.
He will go down in history as the worst.
This is what happens when you have selected people who were not elected and now China Jo is being rejected and ejected. He brought all this on himself with his repeated lies.
God has a warrior coming soon and it won’t be a swamp dweller.
Let us be thankful for that.
Refund the police and defund all who put us in harm’s way.
God bless America and all who serve.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Poking holes
The Daily Kos blog says its Good Liars comedy duo has been doing some great work poking fun — and logic holes — in the “conservative” movement across America. They’ve mostly focused on the MAGA and QAnon following that has come of age (so to speak) around former President Donald Trump.
At a recent “March for Life” rally of some sort in Washington, D.C., one of the Good Liars, Jason Selvig, touched base with a man toting a rather large “God is Pro-Life” sign. Selvig decided to ask him about his sign.
Selvig: “What does your sign mean, exactly?”
Sign toter: “God is pro-life. That’s just what it means. Yes. He created life.”
Fair enough.
Selvig then had a simple follow up question for the sign toter.
Selvig: “But didn’t God kill everyone and everything on the earth except Noah and his family and some animals in a big flood?”
Sign toter, with irascible, ineradicable indignation: “So? He’s a Republican. Get over it.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.