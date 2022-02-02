Ignore crisis merchants
America is definitely over-invested emotionally in the presidency.
On Jan. 7, Marty Trillhaase cited an October Frank Church Institute survey as stating only 25% of Republicans in five Western states accept the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s election.
In March of 2018, a YouGov poll showed 66% of Democrats described the statement “Russia tampered with vote tallies in order to get Donald Trump elected” as definitely or somewhat true (https://is.gd/sTv0U8).
Believing in vote tampering is very different from thinking Russia tried to influence the election.
March of 2018 was 26 months after Trump’s inauguration. We’re just coming up on 24 months since Biden was inaugurated.
It’s human nature to disbelieve in severe emotional disappointment. Perhaps our election cycle just isn’t long enough for people to get beyond denial and anger in the grieving process.
Responses in that same Frank Church Institute data (https://is.gd/XM8exB) indicate a 70% supermajority of Idahoans are either sure the 2020 election was legit or fall into don’t know or maybe yes/no categories.
As Trillhaase noted previously, a similar number of Idahoans (69%) want their elected officials to govern by finding common ground between parties.
Together, those figures are positives for the state of the state and of the nation.
Let’s accentuate that positive.
Let’s ignore the political and media crisis merchants who keep us at each other’s throats. Instead, let’s practice kindness and give people with different ideas their due.
“Beautiful things happen when you distance yourself from negativity.”
— Anonymous.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Using words as weapons
Woke vs. tone deaf — former Republicans are using these words as weapons because liberals don’t align with “conservative” (or backasswards) beliefs. Conservatives, through non-governance, obstruction and lies are only capable of exalting their master, former President Donald Trump, the champion of tone deaf, where “patriots” in denial, excel.
The Republican fight for tone deafness extends into higher education, claiming schools are “indoctrinating” students into socialism, wokeness, and “critical race theory.” Does legislating against critical race theory mean all schools — public, charter and higher education. — must revise reality? Are Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War, the Emancipation Proclamation and the 1965 Civil Rights Act nonsense? If critical race theory is so upsetting, why aren’t caucasians dying at the hands of non-white police?
The assault on voting and the Republican fight to game the election system — replacing minorities and Democrats on election boards and legislating restrictive voting laws — endangers everyone. Plus, they are engaged in unfair gerrymandering, removing convenient voting drop boxes, drastic reductions in absentee/early voting and voting by mail. Why?
Because voters support these popular applications or their saving grace — cheating.
Here rests the proponents of tone deafness. We need only hear the hypocrisy of Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who expressed outraged for one lousy day following the Jan. 6 sedition by Trump cultists.
Jim Roach
Moscow